Opposition Rattled By Assembly Poll Defeat, Disrupting Parliament In Frustration: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday came down heavily on the Opposition parties, saying that they are rattled by their electoral defeat in the recently concluded assembly elections in five states and hence disrupting the proceedings inside Parliament in utter frustration. The PM also addressed concerns about the massive breach in security at the Parliament. The PM made these remarks while addressing a crucial meeting of the BJP parliamentary board this morning.

Attacking the Opposition, PM Modi said that the Lok Sabha security breach was a very ''serious issue'' and the behaviour of Opposition members suggested indirect support for those who disrupted security. "Some parties in a way voicing support to security breach in Parliament. It is as dangerous as the breach itself," he said.

PM Modi stated that it is highly regrettable that a few individuals who did not witness the era of corruption are now supporting negative politics. ''When we came into power in 2014, the voters were 18 years old; they did not experience the era of scams and corruption. They are witnessing an era of development, and it is essential to enlighten them about it. The Opposition seems determined to stay negative, even actively involving elderly leaders against the BJP,'' the PM said.

The PM went on to say that the Opposition's negative politics is evident in their active attempts to remove the NDA government from power. ''It is unfortunate that some elderly leaders, in the name of removing the BJP, have become active despite health concerns,'' PM Modi said.

PM Modi's Vision For Development

In the BJP parliamentary board meeting, PM Modi also shared his vision for future development. He stated that the current vacant spaces, pointing to the Parliament Hall, will be filled with BJP members in 2024. PM Modi stressed that the Opposition's conduct will ensure its numbers go down in the 2024 polls, whereas the BJP will gain in numbers.

While expressing displeasure over the Opposition's attempts to oust him from power, PM Modi emphasized that his government's goal is not to eliminate Opposition leaders but to focus on the nation's development. Addressing the BJP meeting, PM Modi said, "INDIA bloc's goal is to throw out our government, but our goal is to create a bright future for the country."

PM Modi also urged the Opposition to actively participate in the journey of development of India. With the holiday season approaching, he even suggested them to visit some remote villages to witness the progress. Sharing his experience in Kashi, he said that he saw ''hope in the youth.''

PM Mentions AI Experiment In Kashi Tamil Conference

PM Modi also shared a unique experience of using AI for the first time at the Kashi Tamil Conference. This highlights the government's commitment to embracing technological advancements for inclusive development, he said.

The BJP parliamentary board meeting focussed on crucial issues, including security concerns and the Opposition's ongoing protests. PM Modi reiterated the government's focus on development and urged the BJP MPs to maintain decorum while responding to criticism directed at them by the Opposition.

The meeting came a day after 78 opposition MPs were suspended for the remainder of the ongoing 'Winter Session', for raising a ruckus and disrupting proceedings in both Houses on Monday to push for their demand for a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Parliament security breach incident.