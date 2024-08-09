Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar and SP MP Jaya Bachchan engaged in a heated argument over the 'Jaya Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan' row in the Upper House. Bachchan stressed her unease about women being identified only by their husband's names.

After this, Opposition parties - led by Congress stalwart Sonia Gandhi - walked out of the Rajya Sabha. On her exchange of words with Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan says, "...I objected to the tone used by the Chair. We are not school children. Some of us are senior citizens. I was upset with the tone and especially when the Leader of Opposition stood up to speak, he switched off the mike. How can you do this? You have to allow the Leader of Opposition to speak...I mean using unparliamentary words every time which I do not want to say in front of you all. You are a nuisance, 'Buddhiheen'. He said you may be a celebrity, I do not care. I am not asking him to care. I am saying I am a member of Parliament. This is my fifth term. I know what I am saying. The way things are being spoken in Parliament these days, nobody has ever spoken before. I want an apology..."