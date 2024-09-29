Opposition Targeting Rajasthan Dy CM Bairva With Personal Attacks, Says BJP Leader CP Singh

In a heated political exchange, senior BJP leader and six-time MLA from Ranchi, CP Singh, has come out in support of Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairva amidst growing criticism from the opposition. Singh accused opposition parties, particularly the Congress, of making personal attacks on Bairva to tarnish his image and alleged that their main target was to discredit a Dalit leader who has risen to a high position in government.

"Premchand Bairva is known as an efficient administrator and a respected minister. Now, they are targeting his family, dragging his child into the controversy. Just because his son was out with a friend, the opposition is raising baseless allegations. This shows that they have no real issue to criticize him on. The opposition doesn't want to see Dalits and tribals in high positions, so they resort to personal attacks," said CP Singh during a public statement.

The controversy stems from an incident where Bairva's son was seen driving an open jeep, allegedly violating traffic rules, while being escorted by a police vehicle. Opposition leaders have been quick to point fingers, accusing the Deputy CM of misusing state resources and ignoring legal norms for personal gains.

However, Deputy CM Premchand Bairva dismissed the accusations, stating that no traffic rules were violated and that the police escort was provided for security purposes. He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appointing him to the prestigious position of Deputy CM, saying, "I thank the Prime Minister for giving someone like me this opportunity. My son was merely travelling in a vehicle, which has now been blown out of proportion."

Bairva defended his son, emphasizing that children often make mistakes, but in this case, the criticism is unjustified. "I don’t blame my son. There's nothing major here to criticize. Children make errors, but it's unfair to use this incident as an attack on me or my family," he added.

Congress leader Pushpendra Bhardwaj, whose son was also allegedly present during the incident, downplayed the matter, calling it a trivial issue. "Both children are responsible and come from good families. They were on their way to a religious site. This is not something that warrants such a huge controversy," Bhardwaj said.

Despite these clarifications, the opposition continues to press the matter, accusing the ruling party of hypocrisy and shielding the elite. Critics argue that had the children not been from influential families, the police would have taken action rather than providing them with an escort.