New Delhi: Opposition Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva on Tuesday (July 26, 2022) said that the phone calls between politicians are being monitored by the "Big Brother", a day after she said that she has been unable to make or receive calls after she spoke to some "friends in the BJP".

"The fear that 'Big Brother' is always watching & listening permeates all conversations between politicians across party lines in 'new' India. MPs & leaders of parties carry multiple phones, frequently change numbers & talk in hushed whispers when they meet. Fear kills democracy," she said in a tweet.

Pralhad Joshi terms Margaret Alva's snooping allegation as 'childish'

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday termed Margaret Alva's allegations of phone tapping as "childish". Joshi said that she is a senior person and she should not make such allegations.

"Why should anybody tap her phone? Let her call anybody, we are confident about what the result of the VP election will be. Why should we do this? These are childish allegations. She`s a senior person and she should not make such allegations," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier on Monday, she posted a tweet addressed to the two government-owned telecom companies.

"Dear BSNL/ MTNL, After speaking to some friends in the BJP today, all calls to my mobile are being diverted & I'm unable to make or receive calls. If you restore the phone. I promise not to call any MP from the BJP, TMC or BJD tonight," the former Rajasthan Governor said.

Alva has been fielded by the Opposition against the ruling NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar, the governor of West Bengal who resigned from the post on July 18.