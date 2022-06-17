Agnipath protest: Amid the ongoing protests against the Centre’s recently launched Agnipath Recruitment scheme, Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi on Friday said alleged that the opposition is misleading the protesting students and that those who are destroying the public property in outrage are the goons of the opposition. While talking to ANI, Devi said, “Once 4 years are over, 'Agniveers' will get a 12 lakh economic package to start afresh. They will also be given priority in getting loans, educational courses, CAPF and police recruitment. The opposition is misleading the students and their goons are destroying public property.”

Renu Devi’s comments came after protestors attempted to vandalise the house of Sanjay Jaiswal in Bettiah town and the house of deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi. The protesters also attacked the SUV of BJP MLA Vinay Bihari and other BJP leaders in Bihar. The violent protests against the Centre`s Agnipath scheme on Friday turned into a political fight between the leaders of two ruling parties, the BJP and JD(U).

Besides Jaiswal, the violent mobs attacked the house of Renu Devi, BJP MLA Vinay Bihari, and the residence of BJP MLA Virendra Singh in Samastipur. The agitators on Thursday attacked a BJP MLA from Warsaliganj at the Nawada railway station and the house cum clinic of Dr CN Singh.

Meanwhile, the protestors continued violence in many railway stations in Bihar. They set ablaze three coaches of Farakka Express at Danapur railway station in Patna. The situation turned out of control and the ASP of Danapur, who was deployed at the spot, reportedly fired a few rounds in the air to protect himself and other police personnel from the violent mob.

What is the Agnipath scheme?

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Agneepath recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the Armed Forces. In this scheme, around 46,000 soldiers will be recruited between the ages of 17-and-a-half years and 21 years into the three services in a contract for four years. The youth selected under this scheme will be known as agniveers.

(With agency inputs)