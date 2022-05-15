हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Weather Update

Orange alert in Northwest India, heatwave to hit THESE states- Check full weather forecast here

Orange alert in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, eastern Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. Rajasthan on Red alert, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions to hit Northwest India.

Orange alert in Northwest India, heatwave to hit THESE states- Check full weather forecast here
Image credit: PTI

New Delhi: Issuing a warning of a severe heatwave, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert for North-West India, including Red alert for Rajasthan. "We have issued Red Alert for Rajasthan for an intense spell of the heatwave, and a Yellow alert for tomorrow. Similarly, we have issued an Orange alert for Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, eastern Madhya Pradesh and Delhi," said a senior scientist at IMD, Naresh Kumar. He further said, "Yesterday, 48.8-degree Celcius temperature was reported from parts of the eastern Uttar Pradesh and Delhi also crossed 47 degrees Celsius. If you talk about Rajasthan, it also crossed 48 degrees."

"Talking in general, most parts of Northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have experienced heatwave to severe heatwave conditions yesterday. Vidarbha also experienced the heatwave conditions," he added.

Regarding the weather, he predicted the approaching western disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India.

"The clouds are observed at some parts of Jammu and Kashmir from today, itself. So, we can expect a significant decrease in the temperatures after 24 hours, which will eventually decrease the condition of `severe heatwave in northwest India, specifically, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan."

The weather conditions in the aforesaid state are likely to be improved from Monday.

"In Madhya Pradesh, the heatwave will continue for the next 2-3 days but with decreased intensity. In Uttar Pradesh also, we are expecting a severe heatwave today and a heatwave tomorrow (Monday) and thereafter await (for the development in weather) due to western disturbances," he added.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Weather UpdateHeatwaveRainfallMonsoonSummerIMD
Next
Story

'Amicable solutions found': Shashi Tharoor on Congress' Chintan Shivir's pol panel deliberations

Must Watch

PT12M18S

Gyanvapi Mosque Survey: Videography of carvings underway