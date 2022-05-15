New Delhi: Issuing a warning of a severe heatwave, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert for North-West India, including Red alert for Rajasthan. "We have issued Red Alert for Rajasthan for an intense spell of the heatwave, and a Yellow alert for tomorrow. Similarly, we have issued an Orange alert for Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, eastern Madhya Pradesh and Delhi," said a senior scientist at IMD, Naresh Kumar. He further said, "Yesterday, 48.8-degree Celcius temperature was reported from parts of the eastern Uttar Pradesh and Delhi also crossed 47 degrees Celsius. If you talk about Rajasthan, it also crossed 48 degrees."

"Talking in general, most parts of Northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have experienced heatwave to severe heatwave conditions yesterday. Vidarbha also experienced the heatwave conditions," he added.

Heat wave conditions likely to continue over Northwest & Central India today and decrease in intensity & distribution from tomorrow — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 15, 2022

Regarding the weather, he predicted the approaching western disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India.

"The clouds are observed at some parts of Jammu and Kashmir from today, itself. So, we can expect a significant decrease in the temperatures after 24 hours, which will eventually decrease the condition of `severe heatwave in northwest India, specifically, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan."

The weather conditions in the aforesaid state are likely to be improved from Monday.

Heat wave warnings:

Heat Wave conditions in most parts with severe heat wave conditions in many parts very likely over West Rajasthan on 14th; heat wave conditions in many parts with severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over the same region on 15th May. pic.twitter.com/eBzc82XUF3 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 14, 2022

"In Madhya Pradesh, the heatwave will continue for the next 2-3 days but with decreased intensity. In Uttar Pradesh also, we are expecting a severe heatwave today and a heatwave tomorrow (Monday) and thereafter await (for the development in weather) due to western disturbances," he added.

