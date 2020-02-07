Orchestrated ruckus in Parliament to prevent me from questioning government: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the ruckus in Parliament on Friday as 'orchestrated', adding that it was designed to prevent him from questioning the government. He added that the BJP will keep disrupting Parliament and prevent debate to protect Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, he said, "The orchestrated ruckus in Parliament today was designed to prevent me from questioning the Govt. The youth of India can clearly see that the PM has no clue about how to tackle the unemployment crisis. To protect him, the BJP will keep disrupting Parliament, preventing debate."

An uproarious scene was witnessed in Lok Sabha leading to an adjournment of the proceedings for nearly an hour after Union Minister and BJP leader Harsh Vardhan demanded an apology from Congress party over objectionable remarks made by its MP Rahul Gandhi against PM Modi recently.

During the Question Hour, when Rahul Gandhi rose to ask a question, Vardhan said he would like to first "unequivocally condemn the outlandish remarks of the Congress leader against Prime Minister Narendra Modi" made during an election rally. This led to a sharp reaction from the Opposition benches forcing the chair to adjourn the House till 1 pm.

It may be noted that Gandhi had said that PM Modi will "not be able to step out of his house in six months from now. The youth of India will beat him with sticks to make him understand that without employment, the country can never progress." Gandhi was addressing the rally at Old Delhi`s Hauz Qazi area.

Referring to that, Dr Harsh Vardhan had demanded an apology from Gandhi which irked the Congress members who, led by Manickam Tagore, rushed towards the well and interrupted his speech. Sensing the seriousness of the situation, BJP MP and Union Minister Smriti Irani intervened to shield Dr Harh Vardhan, urging the Opposition MPs to go back to their seats.

Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi was sitting in the Lower House when the incident took place. As the din continued and Congress MPs started shouting anti-government slogans, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings for half an hour.

Several MPs later demanded immediate suspension of Rahul Gandhi and Congress MPs for creating disruption and interrupting the Union Minister's speech and tearing his documents.

''Union Minister Harsh Vardhan was speaking in Lok Sabha on Rahul Gandhi's statement when Congress MP Manickam Tagore charged towards him. It is an unfortunate event for democracy,'' BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said.

Speaking on the issue, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said, ''After Rahul Gandhi's instigation, they thought of showing the 'danda' way. This was an attempt to manhandle Dr Harshvardhan. This shows the frustration level of Congress and is the height of gundaism.''

It may be noted that PM Modi had taken a swipe at the former Congress president on Thursday over his remark suggesting that unemployed youth will soon lathi-charge the PM over the unemployment problem. Giving a befitting reply to Gandhi over his 'danda' jibe, PM said that he would be sufficiently prepared given his pursuance of yoga in the last 20 years.

The PM said his back has become 'danda-proof', and he will further strengthen it with more ''Surya namaskars.''

Replying to a debate on Motion of Thanks to the President`s address, PM Modi said, "I heard a Congress leader say that youth will hit Modi with sticks in six months. I have decided that I will increase my frequency of 'Surya namaskar' so that my back becomes so strong that it can bear the hits."