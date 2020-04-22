Ordinance to end violence against doctors, health workers; jail term up to 7 years

New Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday (April 22) said that Union Cabinet meeting, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved an ordinance to end violence against doctors and health workers with an amendment to Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

"In the case of grievous injuries, the accused can be sentenced from 6 months to 7 years. They can be penalised from Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 5 Lakh," said Prakash Javadekar, adding "Such crime will now be cognizable offence and non-bailable. The investigation will be done within 30 days. Accused can be sentenced for 3 months to 5 years and slapped with a fine from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh."

According to the Union Minister, the ordinance has been brought as "Health workers who are trying to save the country from this epidemic are unfortunately facing attacks," adding "No incident of violence or harassment, against them will be tolerated. An ordinance has been brought in, it'll be implemented after President's sanction."

He also said that if the vehicles of health workers are attacked or their clinic is damaged, they will be compensated double the amount of the loss as per the market value. The Ordinance has been implemented across the country, he added.

According to the minister, the government has also provisioned insurance of Rs 50 lakh for these health workers involved in containing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Asked whether the new changes in the law will be applicable even after the threat of COVID-19 is over, Javadekar told reporters that the ordinance has been approved to amend the Epidemic Act. "But it is a good beginning," he said, without elaborating.