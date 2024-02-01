Ortil Healthcare Provides Complete Understanding Of IVF Treatment Cost With Top IVF Hospitals In India

Cost of IVF in India:

The overall cost of IVF Treatment in India usually ranges between ₹ 1,50,000 and ₹ 3,75,000. However, this cost can vary according to factors such as the location of the clinic, the cause of infertility, the need for additional procedures, and specific medical conditions. The standard IVF package typically includes consultation fees, fertility assessments, hormonal medications, laboratory procedures, and embryo transfer.

Here is a breakdown of the costs for different IVF procedures:

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with self-gametes: ₹ 1,80,000 to ₹ 2,25,000

Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) treatment: ₹ 15,000 to ₹ 25,000

IVF with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI): ₹ 1,85,000 to ₹ 2,25,000

Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD): ₹ 3,10,000 to ₹ 3,90,000

Top IVF Hospitals in India:

Some of the top IVF hospitals in India with high success rates are listed below:

Nova IVF Clinic India Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, Mumbai, India Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, India Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, India

1.Nova IVF Clinic India:

Nova IVF Fertility (NIF) is one of the biggest fertility treatment providers in India. Their goal is to offer advanced Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). IVF treatment has gone viral throughout the world but still, India is not availing the opportunity due to the lack of knowledge of most of the patients. People need to understand that infertility is a medical condition that can be treated with quality care. NIF was launched with a commitment to provide standardized and ethical infertility treatment, that will provide treatment according to the needs of individual patients.

Success rates:

It has a high success rate of 55% to 70% for women under the age of 35.

Services:

IMSI (intracytoplasmic morphologically-selected sperm injection) and ICSI (intracytoplasmic sperm injection), IUI, IVF, andrology services, vitrification, embryoscopy, and ERA (Endometrial Receptor Array).

2.Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, Mumbai, India:

The Assisted Reproduction & Genetics Clinic at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai, India, has been operating since October 1990. It has helped over 9,000 couples from all over India and 50 different countries, leading to the birth of more than 13,000 babies. They use advanced technologies for genetic tests, including an automated Karyotyping Workstation for chromosome testing and Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH). Additionally, the clinic has high-level equipment for molecular genetic testing like the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and tests for Prenatal, Postnatal, and Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD).

Success rates:

Jaslok Hospital has a high success rate of 45% to 65%.

Services:

In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), Micromanipulation (ICSI), IUI, Laser Assisted Hatching (LAH), Semen and Embryo Cryopreservation, functional Andrology, Laboratory for diagnostic and therapeutic tests, PCR, Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD).

3.Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, India:

Apollo Hospitals in Delhi is known for having one of the best IVF centers. They have a highly advanced Assisted Reproduction Unit, also known as the IVF Lab, with the latest technology. The hospital is equipped with skilled fertility specialists, experienced embryologists, and the latest diagnostic and laboratory services. They provide the best advice on treatment options and help patients choose what suits them best. So, before the infertility treatment at Apollo Hospitals, they recommend a thorough examination and investigations. This helps them provide the patients with better advice on treatment options and assists them in deciding the most suitable treatment for the specific situation.

Success Rates:

The success rates are high and range from 50% to 68%.

Services:

Ovulation induction, ovarian stimulation, lab services, Own Semen Bank, Cryopreservation services, IVF IUI, ICSI, Andrology, Preimplantation Genetic Testing, Vitrification, IUI, Fertility Testing, Endometriosis, Laparoscopy.

4.Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, India:

The Fortis Bloom IVF Centre is one of the top IVF hospitals in India. They have a special team that focuses on helping couples dealing with unexplained infertility, endometriosis, and unsuccessful IUI attempts. With their extensive experience and skilled clinicians, they specialize in treating individuals who have faced multiple failed cycles. The team is committed to using advanced medical protocols and advanced technologies for the best outcomes. They are dedicated to helping families expand. The team's expert counseling and safe technology approach has led to successful results and increased satisfaction for many couples.

Success rates:

The success rates are 45% to 60% in Fortis Memorial Research Center.

Services:

IVF, Intrauterine insemination (IUI), surgeries, medications, advanced reproductive technologies, Cryopreservation, Ovarian Stimulation, Pre-implantation genetic Testing, Vitrification, Andrology, ICSI, Fertility Testing, Azoospermia, Endometriosis, Laparoscopy, Hysteroscopy.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, India is the best option for advanced IVF treatments, with high-quality facilities of hospitals and skilled practitioners. The top IVF hospitals in India show a commitment to excellence in reproductive healthcare. These institutions offer personalized and advanced fertility solutions. These centers have success rates ranging from 45% to 70%. The cost of IVF in India is also another reason for its popularity.

