Oscars 2023: As 'The Elephant Whisperers' Wins Award, Tourists Visit Tamil Nadu To See Baby Jumbo

Mudumalai: A large number of tourists thronged Mudumalai Theppakadu elephant camp to catch a glimpse of the baby elephant made famous by the Indian documentary film `Elephant Whisperers`, which won an Oscar in the `Best Documentary Short Film` category on Monday. The documentary competed for the honor with fellow nominees `Haul Out,` `How Do You Measure A Year?` `The Martha Mitchell Effect,` and `Stranger At The Gate`.

Mudumalai, Tamil Nadu | After 'The Elephant Whisperers' won #Oscars award for Best Documentary Short Film, people from different parts of the country visit Theppakadu Elephant Camp to witness the Oscar-winning elephant Raghu (13.03) pic.twitter.com/75vycru7Qg — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2023

"I am from London, we visited here and got to know that two baby elephants from here won an Oscar last night. It is nice to see them, and I really enjoyed seeing them. Elephants are my favourite animal. I am very lucky to see them today," said a tourist Grace (13.03) pic.twitter.com/nc9Gjn3yyJ — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2023

The film`s plot revolves around a family, which adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu`s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve."It is such a great moment. It`s a pleasure to be here. The elephant is my favorite animal and the fact that the film won an Oscar does make me delighted and excited," said a tourist.

The director of the Tamil documentary, Kartiki Gonsalves, and producer Guneet Monga stepped up to collect the golden statuette at the 95th Academy Awards on Monday (IST).In her winning speech, Gonsalves said, "I stand here today to speak on the sacred bond between us and our natural world. For the respect of indigenous communities. For entity towards other living beings, we share our space with. And finally for co-existence.

Thank you to the academy for recognizing our film highlighting indigenous people and animals. To Netflix for believing in the power of this film. To Guneet my Producer and my entire team and finally, to my mother father, and sister who are up there somewhere, you`re the center of my universe.

To my motherland India."This is not the first time involving Guneet Monga that won an Oscar. In 2019, Monga`s documentary `Period. End of Sentence` bagged an Oscar in the `Documentary Short Subject` category.