OU Results 2022: Osmania University, Hyderabad has declared OU Results 2022 online for several students. Everyone who appeared for the B.Com, BBA even semester exams, can now check their Osmania University Results 2022 online, on the official website - osmania.ac.in. Candidates, who took the university examination for BCom and BBA courses, can now check and download their respective results from the official website. The OU BBA and B.Com results for the even semester can be checked through candidate login using their User ID and password.

Osmania University Results 2022: How to check OU B.Com, BBA results

- Students must visit the official website of Osmania University - osmania.ac.in.

- On the homepage, click on the results section and then click on the relevant B.Com, BBA result links.

- A new page would open where you can enter your login credentials, as asked.

- Your OU Result 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

- Download and print a copy of it for future references.

The Osmania University has released the BCom and BBA results for even semesters like - Semester II, IV, and VI. The results for all semesters' backlog examinations have also been declared by the university.