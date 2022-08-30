NewsIndia
OU RESULTS 2022

OU Results 2022: Osmania University B.Com, BBA even semester results DECLARED on osmania.ac.in- Direct link to check scores here

Osmania University, Hyderabad has declared OU Results 2022 online for students, scroll down for the direct link to check results.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 02:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

OU Results 2022: Osmania University B.Com, BBA even semester results DECLARED on osmania.ac.in- Direct link to check scores here

OU Results 2022: Osmania University, Hyderabad has declared OU Results 2022 online for several students. Everyone who appeared for the B.Com, BBA even semester exams, can now check their Osmania University Results 2022 online, on the official website - osmania.ac.in. Candidates, who took the university examination for BCom and BBA courses, can now check and download their respective results from the official website. The OU BBA and B.Com results for the even semester can be checked through candidate login using their User ID and password.

Direct link to check scores here

Osmania University Results 2022: How to check OU B.Com, BBA results

- Students must visit the official website of Osmania University - osmania.ac.in.

- On the homepage, click on the results section and then click on the relevant B.Com, BBA result links.

- A new page would open where you can enter your login credentials, as asked.

- Your OU Result 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

- Download and print a copy of it for future references.

The Osmania University has released the BCom and BBA results for even semesters like - Semester II, IV, and VI. The results for all semesters' backlog examinations have also been declared by the university.

Live Tv

Ou Results 2022Osmania University HyderabadOsmania UniversityUniversity ResultsOsmaniaTelangana resultsou resultsOU ExamOU Admit Card

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When Major Dhyan Chand faced Hitler
DNA Video
DNA: Truth behind the terror connections of madrassas in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Ankita a victim of failed 'Love Jihad'?
DNA Video
DNA: Flood 'emergency' in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'trending' win against Pakistan on social media
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 29, 2022
DNA Video
Why is the dragon afraid of the Taiwan wall?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of 'racial attacks' on Indians in US
DNA Video
DNA : The building of corruption is about to collapse!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress