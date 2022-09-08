New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (September 7, 2022) said that India's "Act Far-East" policy has now become a key pillar of the "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" of India and Russia. Addressing the virtual plenary session of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum, which is being organised in the Russian city of Vladivostok and was also attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Modi reiterated support for all peaceful efforts to end the Ukraine conflict. He said that India has been emphasising the need to adopt the path of diplomacy and dialogue since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict. PM Modi also stated that India is keen to strengthen its partnership with Russia on Arctic subjects and there is immense scope for cooperation in the field of energy as well.

"We support all peaceful efforts to end this conflict," the prime minister said.

"The forum, established in 2015, has today become a major global forum for international cooperation in the development of the Russian Far East. For this, I appreciate President Putin's vision, and also congratulate him," he said.

"In 2019, I had the opportunity to participate in this forum. At that time, we announced India's "Act Far-East" policy. And as a result, India's cooperation with the Russian Far East has increased in various fields. Today, this policy has become a key pillar of the "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" of India and Russia," PM Modi added.

Whether we talk about the International North-South Corridor, the Chennai- Vladivostok Maritime Corridor or the Northern Sea Route, connectivity will play an important role in the development of our relations in the future, the PM said.

"India is keen to strengthen its partnership with Russia on Arctic issues. There is also immense potential for cooperation in the field of energy. Along with energy, India has also made significant investments in the Russian Far East in the areas of pharma and diamonds.

"Russia can become an important partner for the Indian steel industry through the supply of coking coal. We can also have good cooperation in the mobility of talent. Indian talent has contributed to the development of many developed regions of the world. I believe that the talent and professionalism of Indians can bring about rapid development in the Russian Far East," he said.

My remarks at the Plenary Session of 7th Eastern Economic Forum being held in Vladivostok. https://t.co/z3wM3ZPxNT September 7, 2022

PM Modi noted that India's ancient doctrine "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" has taught us to see the world as a family and that in today's globalized world, events in one part of the world "create an impact" on the whole world.

"The Ukraine conflict and the Covid-19 pandemic have had a major impact on global supply chains. Shortages of food grains, fertilizers, and fuels are a major concern for developing countries. Since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict, we have stressed the need to take the path of diplomacy and dialogue. We support all peaceful efforts to end this conflict. In this regard, we also welcome the recent agreement concerning the safe export of cereals and fertilizers," he added.