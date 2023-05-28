'Our Champions...': Mamata Banerjee Extends Support To Sakshi Mallik, Vinesh Phogat

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has condemned the alleged manhandling of the wrestlers by Delhi Police personnel in the national capital on Sunday. In a Twitter message, the chief minister has accused the Union government of acting in an "autocratic" manner against those who had brought honour for the country. She has also demanded immediate release of the detained wrestlers.

"Strongly condemn the way Delhi Police manhandled Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers. It`s shameful our champions are treated in this manner. Democracy lies in tolerance but autocratic forces thrive on intolerance and quelling of dissent. I demand they be immediately released by police. I stand by our wrestlers," her Twitter message read.

This is the second time in a month that Banerjee had shown solidarity towards the protesting wrestlers.

"Disrobing the honour of our daughters in this manner is utterly shameful. India stands by its daughters and I as a human being definitely stand by our wrestlers. Law is one for all. `Law of the ruler` can`t hijack the dignity of these fighters. You can assault them but can`t break their spirit. The fight is right and the fight will continue. Don`t dare to hurt our wrestlers; the nation is watching their tears and the nation won`t forgive you. I urge our wrestlers to stay strong, I share all my strength with them," she said on May 4, just a day after the protesting wrestlers alleged manhandling by the police at Jantar Mantar, where they have been staging protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accusing him of molestation and sexual harassment.