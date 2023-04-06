topStoriesenglish2592089
NewsIndia
NAVJOT SINGH SIDHU

Out Of Prison, Navjot Sidhu Meets 'Mentor' Rahul Gandhi, 'Guide' Priyanka

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu recently completed a 10-month jail sentence in a 1988 road rage case. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 08:37 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday met Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi
  • Sidhu recently completed his jail term in a 1988 road rage case
  • He walked free after spending nearly 10 months in Patiala jail

Trending Photos

Out Of Prison, Navjot Sidhu Meets 'Mentor' Rahul Gandhi, 'Guide' Priyanka

New Delhi: Congress leader and former MP Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday met Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and said he can be jailed or intimidated but will not back out from his commitment towards Punjab or his leaders. Sidhu, who completed his jail term in a 1988 road rage case, was released from the Patiala jail on April 1.

"Met my Mentor Rahul ji and Friend, Philosopher, Guide Priyanka ji in New Delhi Today. You can Jail me, Intimidate me, Block all my financial accounts but My commitment for Punjab and My Leaders will neither flinch nor back an inch!!," he tweeted and also shared a picture of him with the Gandhi siblings.

Sidhu walked free after spending nearly 10 months in Patiala jail in the 1988 road rage case and slammed the Centre, alleging that democracy was in chains and institutions have turned slaves in the country.

Sidhu was appointed the Punjab Congress chief ahead of last year's assembly elections in Punjab, in which the Congress was ousted from power by the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). It was at the behest of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi that Sidhu joined the Congress and the former MP considers Rahul as his mentor.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia