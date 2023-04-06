New Delhi: Congress leader and former MP Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday met Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and said he can be jailed or intimidated but will not back out from his commitment towards Punjab or his leaders. Sidhu, who completed his jail term in a 1988 road rage case, was released from the Patiala jail on April 1.

"Met my Mentor Rahul ji and Friend, Philosopher, Guide Priyanka ji in New Delhi Today. You can Jail me, Intimidate me, Block all my financial accounts but My commitment for Punjab and My Leaders will neither flinch nor back an inch!!," he tweeted and also shared a picture of him with the Gandhi siblings.

Sidhu walked free after spending nearly 10 months in Patiala jail in the 1988 road rage case and slammed the Centre, alleging that democracy was in chains and institutions have turned slaves in the country.

Sidhu was appointed the Punjab Congress chief ahead of last year's assembly elections in Punjab, in which the Congress was ousted from power by the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). It was at the behest of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi that Sidhu joined the Congress and the former MP considers Rahul as his mentor.