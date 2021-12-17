Outbound undeclared diamonds worth Rs 1.56 crore seized by Delhi Customs

New Delhi: The Delhi Customs on Thursday (December 16) seized a consignment of diamonds being sent out of India, having 1,082 carat weight. The officers of Air Cargo Export Commissionerate, Delhi on the basis of suspicion, examined a consignment declared as ‘plastic hot fix’ with a value of Rs. 5000/-.

On examination, a packet containing pouches of cut and polished diamonds was found concealed very ingeniously in the packets of 'plastic hot fix’. The packet of diamonds also had the hot fix pasted on it to avoid detection. The detected diamonds are valued at Rs. 1.56 crore.

The said consignment was destined for Hong Kong. This appears to be a unique case of sending diamonds out of the country through concealment in the parcels through air cargo. This is one of the largest seizures of the polished diamond at Air Cargo Export, Delhi in recent times. Further, Investigations are on.

