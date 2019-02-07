Outstanding woman athletes and sportspersons recognised at ZEE News Fair Play Award

NEW DELHI: Several woman athletes and sportspersons were felicitated at ZEE News Fairplay Awards in New Delhi on Thursday. The awards, first introduced in 2014, honours several women athletes from the country have made their mark at an international level every year.

The event kicked off with Ashok Venkatramani's speech welcoming all.

Indian shooter Anjum Modgil was the first to be honored.

ZEE NEWS FAIR PLAY AWARD में शूटर अंजुम मोदगिल को सम्मानित किया गया#ZeeNewsFAIRPLAY पर ट्वीट कर दें अपनी राय pic.twitter.com/vdZhETfmmS — Zee News Hindi (@ZeeNewsHindi) February 7, 2019

Others felicitated at the event in 2019 include Indian shooter Rahi Jeevan Sarnobat, weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

Indian shooter Heena Sidhu, who won gold in 2018 Commonwealth Games, was also felicitated at the awards ceremony. Her husband Rounak Pandit accepted the award on her behalf.