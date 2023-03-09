'Over 1 lakh Love Jihad Cases In Maharashtra,' Claims Minister, Says Govt Won’t Allow Repeat Of Shraddha Walkar-Like Case'

Mumbai: Maharashtra's Women and Child Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has claimed that more than one lakh cases of 'love jihad' have been witnessed across the state and reiterated that the Eknath Shine government is committed to preventing Shraddha Walkar murder-like cases in the future. Lodha made these remarks while addressing the state assembly on Wednesday. During his speech, the minister said that it is his responsibility to stop the recurrence of cases like Shraddha Walkar murder in the state. Lodha also defended the interfaith marriage committee set up by the government to handle such issues.

The Minister also shared a video of his speech on his Twitter handle in which he also informed that Maharashtra's new women's policy would be introduced during the ongoing Budget session of the state legislature.

The state assembly held a debate on women's policy to mark International Women's Day. Lodha made the announcement in the legislative assembly while replying to a debate on the issue.

He assured that the state government will take note of all the suggestions put forth by the MLAs with regard to the welfare, security, and empowerment of women.

The government will also table its performance report on decisions related to women's empowerment regularly, he added. The new policy will be practical, he said, adding that a 'tourist policy' for women will also be announced.

A 'Janata Durbar' will be held for women at the district level every month where 50 complaints will be taken up, he said. A women's bazaar to promote products of Self-Help Groups has also been proposed every month in all districts, the minister added. As much as 50 percent of Corporate Social Responsibility funds should be allocated for women's causes, he said.

Speaking later, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that residential and commercial complexes will have special 250 sqft Hirkani wards and they will not be counted in the Floor Space Index consumed by the construction.