Over 100 medical staff of Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital quarantined after two test coronavirus COVID-19 positive

A total of 108 medical staff of the Sir Ganga Ram hospital in the national capital were on Saturday put in quarantine after two patients in the hospital were tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19. According to hospital management, two patients, who were asymptomatic, were admitted due to other critical illnesses nearly a week ago. However, later they started showing signs of the infection and were tested for COVID-19. The patients have been shifted to government-approved COVID-19 facilities as per protocol.

The 108 staff include-doctors, nurses, ward boys and other para-medical staff who were exposed to these two patients. Out of the 108, 23 staff has been quarantined in hospital and attached hostel facility and the rest 85 staff have been home-quarantined. At present, none of the quarantined staff has reported symptoms suggestive of coronavirus infection.

A statement by the SGRH said, "About a week back Sir Ganga Ram Hospital received two patients who did not show symptoms of COVID-19 but had to be admitted due to other critical illnesses. During the period of admission, these patients showed respiratory symptoms and were checked for COVID-19 as per ICMR protocols. They were found to be positive. These patients were shifted to Government approved COVID facilities as per protocol."

"In all 108 SGRH staff including doctors, nurses, ward boys and other para-medical staff who were incidentally exposed to these patients have been quarantined as per WHO defined criteria. Out of 108 staff, 23 staff has been quarantined in hospital and attached hostel facility. Rest 85 staff have been home-quarantined. At present none of the quarantined staff has reported symptoms suggestive of corona infection.