Over 1200 homes for Rohingya Muslims: BJP's BIG allegation against AAP

New Delhi: The Rohingya refugees' residential issue does not seem to subside anytime soon as an open tussle is on between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with both sides blaming each other for playing foul politics in the matter. Now BJP has come up with another allegation claiming that the Arvind Kejriwal government allotted at least 1,200 houses for the Rohingya refugees, a move that didn’t receive the due nod from the Delhi police, which comes under Union Home Ministry. Presenting the documents backing his claim, BJP Delhi President Adesh Gupta said, “The 1,200 Rohingyas were proposed to be housed in 240 EWS flats in Bakkarwala constructed by Delhi government agency DUSIB, but the move did not happen due to a pending security audit by the Delhi Police.”

The BJP further alleged that the officials wrote letter after letter requesting that the "infiltrators" be provided with EWS flats.

"There were numerous communications from the home department of Delhi government and its district magistrate(south-east) to FRRO, NDMC, and the DCP concerned for providing EWS flats to Rohingyas," Gupta claimed.

"Kejriwal government has a duty to identify illegal infiltrators living in the city instead it is busy protecting them. Chief Minister Kejriwal is concerned about infiltrators not refugees," he said.

Delhi govt not provided homes, facilities to Pakistani Hindus: BJP

The Kejriwal government has not provided even proper electricity connection to the Pakistani Hindu refugees living in a camp here, but it ensured proper accommodation, food and all other facilities for Rohingyas, alleged Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta.

The central government and Delhi government agencies were working on the option to shift Rohingya families living in a temporary settlement in south Delhi's Madanpur Khadar after a fire there in June last year, official documents show.

The debate over the Rohingya refugees' residential issues Union Minister Hardeep Puri on Wednesday in a tweet lauded the proposed shifting of the Rohingyas in the outer Delhi area, saying the move will silence a lot of discreditors of the central government.

The Union home ministry almost immediately issued a statement saying no such plan was afoot, and in effect, discredited Puri's statement.

After the MHA's statement on Wednesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the central government made a U-turn on the issue and tried to blame it on the Delhi government after the hue and cry that Puri's tweet engendered.

(With PTI inputs)