Narendra Modi

Over 14 lakh participants register in contest for 'Pariksha Par Charcha' 2021 with PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary that it's a programme that the entire family will enjoy watching.   

File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (April 7, 2021) will hold the first-ever virtual 'Pariksha Par Charcha' (PPC), wherein, over 14 lakh participants have registered to interact with him. 

The fourth edition of the 'Pariksha Par Charcha' is scheduled to begin at 7 pm and is being held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country. 

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his excitement for the programme and said that it will cover a wide range of topics.

"The first ever virtual #PPC2021 is going to be an exciting interaction, covering a diverse range of topics. You could be an #ExamWarrior, a parent or a teacher...there’s something for everyone. Let us make exams stress free!"

He also told Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary that it's a programme that the entire family will enjoy watching. 

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that almost 14 lakh participants had registered themselves in the contest for the 'Pariksha Par Charcha' 2021, adding that 10.5 lakh students, 2.6 lakh teachers, and 92,000 parents have enthusiastically participated in the creative writing contest.

More than 60 per cent of the students who participated in the contest are from Classes 9th and 10th and for the first time, students from 81 foreign countries participated in the PPC creative writing contest.

(With inputs from ANI)
 

