Over 150 spot-billed pelicans succumb to nematode infestation in Andhra Pradesh's Naupada swamp

New Delhi: A nematode infestation has resulted in the mortality of over 150 spot-billed pelicans at Telineelapuram Important Bird Area (IBA) in Naupada swamp of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh.

The forest officials said that the deaths of spot-billed pelicans started in December and at least 21 birds succumbed to the infestation in the past 72 hours alone.

According to a report in The Hindu, nearly 200 adult spot-billed pelicans are surviving in the habitat, as of Wednesday. The report also stated that if the mortality rate continues unchecked, the species is likely to disappear completely from the swamp in a matter of days. The officials said that till now, only adult birds have succumbed to the infestation.

“Preliminary inquiry suggests that nematode infestation is the cause for the death of the spot-billed pelicans that prey on nearby water bodies. The nematode parasite is suspected to be transferred through fish and snails in particular, when the birds prey in the aqua ponds. At Telineelapuram IBA, the death rate is a case of mass mortality,” The Hindu quoted Wildlife Institute of India (WII-Dehradun) expert, Dr. R. Suresh Kumar as saying.

Additionally, Srikakulam In-Charge District Forest Officer S. Venkatesh said, “Until now, the mortality of spot-billed pelican has been reported in groups. There is no impact on painted stork which breeds in the same habitat. The post-mortem reports have certified parasitic (nematode) infestation as the cause of death.”

“Aquaculture management practices surrounding the habitat are said to be the source for the parasite. We have alerted the locals and steps are being taken to prevent further death toll of the migrant bird species,” he added.

The experts have revealed that spot-billed pelicans are vulnerable to infestation as it is capable of hunting huge fish from the water bodies and swamps.

