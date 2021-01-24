हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Over 16.13 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 across India, says Centre

According to the official figures, 31,466 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 7:30 pm in five states on the 9th day of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive. 693 sessions have been held till 6:30 PM and 10 AEFIs were reported on Sunday. 

Representational Image (Reuters)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday (January 24, 2021) informed that more than 16 lakh healthcare workers across India have been administered the COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the official figures, 31,466 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 7:30 pm in five states on the 9th day of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive. Till 6:30 PM on Sunday, 693 sessions were held and ten adverse event following immunization (AEFIs) were reported.

"31,466 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 7.30 pm today in these States viz. Haryana (907), Karnataka (2,472), Punjab (1,007), Rajasthan (24,586) and Tamil Nadu (2,494)," said the official statement. 

The total number of healthcare workers vaccinated against coronavirus has now increased to 16,13,667 through 28,613 sessions, as per the provisional report.

Notably, India took only 6 days to roll out 1 million vaccine doses and this count is higher for countries like the USA and the UK. The UK took 18 days whereas the USA took 10 days to reach the 1 million mark.

India is also witnessing a declining trend in its daily coronavirus cases. On Sunday morning, India's active cases stood at 1,84,408 and the share of active cases in the total positive cases shrunk to 1.73%.

Coronavirus cases in India

Five states namely Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal account for 75% of the total coronavirus active cases in the country.

COVID-19 cases in India

The total number of recovered COVID-19 cases now stands at 10,316,786 and the recovery rate has increased to 96.83%.

