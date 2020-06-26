Over 200 youths with Pakistani visas go missing in Kashmir, intelligence agencies on alert

New Delhi: The intelligence agencies have rung the alarm bells after more than 200 youths from Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistani visa were found to be missing. The authorities fear that Pakistan has been trying to recruit them and could be training them to create trouble in Jammu and Kashmir.

Since January 2017, the Pakistan High Commission has issued Pakistani visas to 399 youth from J&K of which whereabouts of 218 are not known.

Intelligence sources said, "Pakistan has been targeting the youth from J&K by training, equipping and arming them to carry out terrorist attacks in J&K on the lines of February 2019 Pulwama attack."

Though, Pakistan, after rendering training to youth for terror attacks, claims that they are ‘local resistance fighters’.

India has managed to thwart many incidents with terrorists infiltrating from Pakistan, in the past few months. These infiltrators came back after receiving their training in Pakistan on the visa issued by the mission in Delhi.

On April 5, security forces had neutralised five among them three - Adil Hussain Mir, Umar Nazir Khan and Sajjad Ahmed Hurrah were from J&K and had travelled to Pakistan in April 2018 on the visa issued by the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

India earlier this week had announced that it will reduce the staff strength of Pakistan Hgh commission in New Delhi by 50% since it was "engaged in acts of espionage" and "maintained dealings with terrorist organisations".

After the catching DSP, J&K Police Devender Singh along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Babu and Asif Ahmad - the NIA in its investigation found one Assistant at Pakistan high commission Shafaqat was in touch with them and was the main conduit for hawala transactions.

In another case, the First Secretary Press at the Pakistani mission Mudassar Iqbal Cheema's name came up during NIA's investigation into the J&K terror funding case. Cheema, who was at the mission from September 2015 to November 2016, had given Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, the main accused in the case, Rs 70 lakhs in two instalments. Watali was the main conduit to send money to Hurriyat leaders from the Pakistani high commission.

Pakistani officials have also been found in espionage activity. On 31st May, 2 Pakistani high commission officials were caught red-handed trying to indulge in espionage activity in the heart of Delhi in Karol Bagh. Both were expelled within 24 hours. WION was the first channel to break that story.