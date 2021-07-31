Kerala reports over 20K COVID cases, Minister urges public to avoid crowds during Onam

New Delhi: Kerala has been witnessing an uptick of novel coronavirus cases as it reports over 20,000 fresh cases of infections for the fifth straight day on Saturday. Though, there has been a decline in the number of fatalities, and a fall in the Test Positivity Rate to 12.31 per cent.

Expressing concern at the uptick, Kerala Health Minister Veena George urged people to follow COVID-19 protocol and be extra cautious as she warned them that the state was not yet free from the second wave of Coronavirus.

George claimed that about half of the population of the state was susceptible to the virus and therefore, precautions have to be taken as the presence of the highly contagious delta variant has been detected. The minister said if a third wave hits before everyone is vaccinated , the severity of the infection and those requiring hospitalisation would be high. She said after attending a special review meet to check the state’s COVID-19 preparedness.

Kerala recorded 20,624 fresh cases and 80 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its infection tally to 33,90,761 and the toll to 16,781. The state had recorded 100 deaths on Friday, while the TPR was 13.61 per cent.

Malappuram was the worst affected district, logging 3,474 cases, followed by Thrissur (2693), Palakkad (2209), Kozhikode (2113), Ernakulam (2072), Kollam (1371), Kannur (1243), Alappuzha (1120), Kottayam (1111) and Thiruvananthapuram (969), as per ANI.

