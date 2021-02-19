Civil Engineers apply for the post of Peon, 22000 applicants for 13 posts

Panipat: Over 22,671 candidates, including women and men, applied for the position of poen in the Panipat’s district court on Friday (February 19). While the required qualification for the post is high school graduate, the applications have been received from individuals having college degrees, ranging from Bachelors and Masters. Some of the candidates also belong to civil engineering and IT backgrounds.

In this peculiar incident, thousands of applications have been received for thirteen post vacancies of peon in the district court.

“The applicants, including women, men and youngsters, reached the venue for the interview. Due to the high turnout, the court divided the interviews into categories and over 12,000 applicants were interviewed today,” said Anil Kumar, one of the authorities.

One of the applicants, Himanshu, who was a science student said, “The turnout for the position is so huge and only thirteen post are available.”

Live TV