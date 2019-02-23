Over 25,000 illicit liquor seized, 10 arrested in Greater Noida

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Greater Noida

A massive operation was launched this evening at a godown where three trucks full of illicit liquor, along with an empty truck, were impounded, district police chief Vaibhav Krishna said.

Noida: Over 25,000 illicit liquor was seized in Greater Noida on Saturday and 10 people were arrested in a raid conducted by Gautam Buddh Nagar police, officials said.

A massive operation was launched this evening at a godown where three trucks full of illicit liquor, along with an empty truck, were impounded, district police chief Vaibhav Krishna said.

"More than 25,000 litres of rectified spirit (ethanol, 60 per cent concentration) has been seized from the spot under Badalpur police station area. Ten people have been arrested," the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said.

He said primary interrogation has revealed that the illicit liquor was being supplied from Punjab, and after brief storage in this area it was smuggled to different parts of Uttar Pradesh.

"It may be one of the biggest recoveries in the state," Krishna said. 

