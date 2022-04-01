Over 300 terrorists waiting at terror launch pads to enter Kashmir valley: Intel report

Security forces posted on the Line of Control guarded the borders despite the harshest winter season. And now with the melting of snow on the higher reaches of Northern Kashmir, the vigil on the traditional infiltration routes has been increased to foil any infiltration bids.

The security forces have inputs that more than 300 terrorists are waiting across the border in various terror launch pads to cross over to the Kashmir Valley. Security forces also believe that a lot of 'fanatic warriors' from Afghanistan can be sent to Kashmir, but they are all ready to tackle any such issue. All the high-ranking officers of Army and BSF are making special visits to LoC to take stock of the situation on ground zero.

''After the snow starts to melt on these higher reaches. We are increasing the vigil on those areas which are prone to infiltrations. Our sources says that around 125-150 terrorists are waiting across the border to infiltrate. Army and BSF has made sure the terrorists are neutralised and made situation very peaceful in the Valley. There is a possibility of fanatic warriors trying to infiltrate from across the border,'' said Raja Babu Singh, IG BSF, Kashmir Frontier.

The Jawan's guarding the border have been given all the new technology equipment which includes sophisticated weapons, Surveillance cameras with night vigil, Drones, and thermal imaging tracers. The patrolling has also been increased across the LoC.

''We are here guarding the LoC 24/7 for the whole year and there is no chance for infiltration in this area. We won't let any infiltrator cross into our territory. The citizens of the country need to be assured that they are secure,'' said Dheeraj Singh, BSF Soldier.

The soldiers who have been posted in these higher reaches have been given special training. The area has 8-10 feet of snow in the winters while as in summer the oxygen level on these higher reaches' decreases. Since it's a very dense forest area, the security forces must work much harder to locate infiltrators in the area.

''We are properly trained for these locations. Higher reaches have low oxygen levels and difficult terrain to move on. But our training is such that we don't find it difficult. We are dominating this area all through the year. You need to be assured that till the time BSF is here on LoC, everyone is secure in the country, '' said Malik Showkat, BSF Soldier.

During the winter season, LoC witnessed zero infiltrations. The vigil on the borders is so tight that no one has managed to cross over to the Kashmir Valley from across the border in North Kashmir. The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have also increased the anti-terror operations in which around 40 terrorists have been killed in various encounters in 2022.

And security forces believe that terror organizations across the border are frustrated with the terrorist numbers coming down and that's why they want to send more and more terrorists to the valley. Sources say that four launching pads in PoK, with each launching pad having around 125-130 terrorists ready to cross over to Kashmir Valley.