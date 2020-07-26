Over 4.42 lakh COVID-19 samples tested in last 24 hours, highest till date: Government

New Delhi: With the surge in coronavirus cases, the number of testing is also increasing around the country, with the government labs setting record of testing 4,42,031 samples in the last 24 hours said the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Sunday.

The Ministry also said that Private testing labs across nation also touched new high by testing 79,878 samples in a single day.

Taking to Twitter the Ministry wrote, ''India records highest ever more than 4.2 lakh #COVID19 tests in a single day.''

Nearly 1.6 crore samples tested so far taking Tests Per Million (TPM) to 11,485. Meanwhile, the fatality rate has seen a sharp decline as it came down to 2.35 percent.

As per the Ministry data, 32,223 COVID19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to another high of 63.54%. Total recovered cases has reached 8,49,431 today and they exceed the active cases by 3,93,360.