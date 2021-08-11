Over 40 feared buried under debris in Kinnaur landslide, Amit Shah dials Himachal Pradesh CM

New Delhi: More than 40 people are feared buried under the debris caused due to a major landslide on the National Highway 5 in Himachal Pradesh's remote Kinnaur district on Wednesday (August 11). Several vehicles, including a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus carrying over 40 passengers, are buried under the debris.

A police official told PTI that a state roadways bus and several vehicles were buried in the landslide that occurred over on a larger stretch on the highway near Nigulsari, 61 km from Reckong Peo, the district headquarters of Kinnaur. Following the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah dialled Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and took stock of the situation arising due to a landslide. The Home Minister also directed the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to provide all assistance to the Himachal Pradesh government in rescue and relief operations.

Shah spoke to the Himachal Pradesh chief minister to enquire about the landslide in the state, an official from the ministry said. He assured him of all possible help from the central government to deal with the situation.

Kinnar deputy commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said heavy machinery was being mobilised but would take time to reach the spot. Kinnaur MLA Jagat Singh Negi said rescue teams comprising ITBP personnel, police and home guards have reached the spot.

The accident took place 210 kilometers from state capital Shimla and 60 kilometers from district headquarters Reckong Peo on National Highway 5.

Earlier, nine people were killed after a tourist vehicle was hit by landslide at Batseri in Kinnaur on July 25.

