Over 4,500 Indians Return Amidst Bangladesh Job Quota Unrest, Says MEA

New Delhi: Amidst the deadly violence in Bangladesh over job reservation, the Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday informed that more than 4,500 Indian students have returned home, and 500 students from Nepal, 38 from Bhutan, and one from the Maldives have also arrived in India.

The High Commission and our Assistant High Commissions continue to be in regular touch with local authorities for the safety and security of Indian nationals and also in regular contact with remaining students in various universities in Bangladesh for their welfare and assistance, the statement said.

As per the statement, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka has been organizing security escorts to ensure the safe travel of Indian nationals to land border crossing points.

"The High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions of India in Bangladesh remain available for any assistance required by Indian nationals through the emergency contact numbers listed below," the statement read.

The High Commission and assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet, and Khulna, have been facilitating the return of Indian nationals home and following the recent developments in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Supreme Court made a significant decision on Sunday to reduce the quota for government jobs. In the order, the court said that 93 per cent of government job positions will now be allocated based purely on merit, while the remaining seven per cent will be reserved for specific categories, including descendants of individuals who fought in the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971.