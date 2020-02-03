Over 50 crores seized in Delhi by Law enforcement agencies

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cash seized

New Delhi: Law enforcement agencies in Delhi seized items worth over Rs 50 crores. They have seized cash, liquor, drugs/narcotics, precious metal and freebies worth Rs 50,15,05,005 since the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) on January 6, informed by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi. This was done during the period from January 6 to February 2. The overall seizure was worth Rs 2,42,79,766, which included Rs 42,38,500 cash in the last Delhi legislative assembly polls in 2015.
​Delhi goes to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. Incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are the three main parties in the Assembly elections. AAP had won 67 seats in the Assembly elections in 2015 while BJP could only win 3 seats.

