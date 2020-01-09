Over 50 lakh cognizable crimes registered in 2018, increase of 1.3% from 2017: NCRB

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has released the crime data of 2018 stating that over 50 lakh cognizable crimes were registered in that year. Though it is an increase of 1.3 per cent in the registration of cases over 2017, however, the crime rate per lakh population has come down from 388.6 in 2017 to 383.5 in 2018.

According to the NCRB, "A total of 50,74,634 cognizable crimes comprising 31,32,954 Indian Penal Code (IPC) crimes and 19,41,680 Special and Local Laws (SLL) crimes were registered in 2018. Though it shows an increase of 1.3 per cent in the registration of cases over 2017 (50,07,044 cases), however, the crime rate per lakh population has come down from 388.6 in 2017 to 383.5 in 2018."

Under crime against women, majority of cases, out of total IPC crimes against women, were registered under ‘Cruelty by Husband or His Relatives’ (31.9 per cent) followed by ‘Assault on Women with Intent to Outrage her Modesty’ (27.6 per cent), ‘Kidnapping & Abduction of Women’ (22.5 per cent) and ‘Rape’ (10.3 per cent). The crime rate per lakh women population is 58.8 in 2018 in comparison with 57.9 in 2017.

In crime against children, major crimes were Kidnapping & Abduction (44.2 per cent) and cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (34.7 per cent) including child rape. The crime rate per lakh children population is 31.8 in 2018 in comparison with 28.9 in 2017.

A total of 10,40,046 cases of offences affecting the human body were registered which accounted for 33.2 per cent of total IPC crimes during 2018, out of which hurt (5,30,076 cases) accounted for maximum cases i.e. 51.0 per cent followed by cases of causing death by negligence

(1,44,031 cases), Kidnapping and Abduction (1,05,734 cases) accounting for 13.8 per cent and 10.2 per cent respectively.

Under violent crimes, a total of 29,017 cases of murder were registered during 2018, showing an increase of 1.3 per cent over 2017 (28,653 cases). ‘Disputes’ (9,623 cases) was the motive in the highest number of murder cases during 2018 followed by ‘Personal vendetta or enmity’ (3,875 cases) and ‘Gain’ (2,995 cases).

With respect to economic offences, forgery, cheating and fraud accounted for maximum such cases, with 1,34,546 cases, followed by criminal breach of trust (20,456 cases) and counterfeiting (1,266 cases) during 2018. The three specified categories of economic offences--criminal breach of trust, forgery, cheating & fraud and counterfeiting),

A total of 55.2 per cent of cyber-crime cases were registered in 2018 for the motive of fraud (15,051 out of 27,248 cases) followed by sexual exploitation with 7.5% (2,030 cases) and causing disrepute with 4.4% (1,212 cases).