Over 51,000 farmers get Rs 21 crore drought assistance in Maharashtra

Palghar: More than 51,000 farmers in Palghar district of Maharashtra have been provided drought assistance worth Rs 21.09 crore, an official said on Monday.

Due to the deficient monsoon last year, reservoirs in the district have only about 22 per cent water stock of their total storage capacity, collector Prashant Narnavre said in a statement.

"So far, 51,174 farmers from 333 villages in Palghar have been paid Rs 21.09 crore towards compensation for the scarcity situation in the district," he said.

Live TV

The state tribal development department's principal secretary, Manisha Verma, toured the district during the weekend to review the water crisis and assured there was no dearth of funds to tackle the situation, he added.