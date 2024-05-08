Over 5,400 'Illegal' Foreign Nationals Detected In Manipur, Deportation Underway: CM Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh today took to X to share that the state administration has detected over five thousand illegal immigrants in the state and the process is underway to deport them. CM Biren Singh's disclosure holds importance given the unrest witnessed by the state in the last year. Manipur shares its border with Myanmar and there have been reports of an influx of illegal migrants from the country into the state. Many reports have claimed the involvement of illegal immigrants in the Manipur unrest.

"5457 illegal immigrants were detected, biometric data of 5173 of them have been registered. The Government has detected a total of 5457 illegal immigrants in Kamjong District, Manipur as on May 7th, 2024. Out of the total, the biometric data of 5173 such illegal immigrants have been collected so far," said Biren Singh.





He further said that the state machinery is working to deport them. "Deportation process is underway. We have been giving humanitarian aides to all the illegal immigrants who have been detected so far. Despite being an alarming situation, we have been handling it with utmost sensitivity," said Singh.