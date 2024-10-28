Over 60 Bomb Threats Target Indian Carriers On Monday, 410 Flights Targeted In Just 15 Days

More than 60 flights operated by Indian carriers received bomb threats on Monday, sources revealed, adding to a disturbing trend that has seen over 410 domestic and international flights targeted with hoax bomb threats in just 15 days. Most of these threats have emerged on social media platforms, causing heightened security concerns and prompting swift responses from both aviation and government authorities.

On Monday alone, around 21 flights each of Air India and IndiGo, along with about 20 Vistara flights, received bomb threats, according to insider sources. An Air India spokesperson addressed the security concerns, stating, "Following the laid down protocols, relevant authorities were immediately alerted, and all security procedures strictly adhered to, as per guidance from the regulatory authorities."

Amid the flood of hoax threats, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has instructed social media platforms to observe due diligence. Platforms are now required to remove or disable access to misinformation swiftly, adhering to timelines prescribed under IT rules.

In response to the escalating situation, the civil aviation ministry is also considering legislative actions to curb the menace. Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu emphasized on Sunday that the government is exploring steps to impose flight bans on individuals responsible for hoax bomb threats, reinforcing a zero-tolerance approach to such disruptive activities.

As Indian carriers continue to face a surge in hoax threats, both government bodies and airlines are mobilizing resources and implementing measures to tackle these security challenges and maintain safe travel environments.