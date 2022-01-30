Over 75% Indian adults now fully vaccinated against Covid, PM Modi hails feat

New Delhi: More than 75% of the eligible adult population is now fully vaccinated against Covid -19 in India, announced Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday (January 30) as the nation’s vaccination coverage crossed the 165.6 crore mark.

The health minister made the announcement on Twitter. “With the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas', India has vaccinated 75% of its adult population with both doses of the vaccine. We are getting stronger in the fight against Corona. We have to follow all the rules and get the vaccine as soon as possible,” he wrote.

Soon after the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate all the frontline workers conducting the vaccination drive and citizens for the feat.

75% of all adults are fully vaccinated. Congratulations to our fellow citizens for this momentous feat. Proud of all those who are making our vaccination drive a success. https://t.co/OeCJddtAL8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2022

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 165.6 crores with more than 53 lakh vaccine doses administered on Saturday, the Union health ministry said.

Cumulatively, 53,96,51,188 first doses have been administered to those in the 18-44 age group and 40,19,58,479 second doses have been given in the same age group since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to health ministry data.

It said that cumulatively, 93,87,16,725 first doses have been administered while 70,57,49,826 second doses have been administered.

Meanwhile, on the Covid front, India on Sunday reported 2,34,281 new coronavirus cases, 893 deaths and 3,52,784 recoveries in the last 24 hours.