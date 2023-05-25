Over A Dozen RSS School Students Clear UPSC, In Contrary To Rahul Gandhi's Old Statement

Over a dozen students studying in institutions run by Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh have cleared the UPSC examination this year, with one of them even scoring a place in top 20 performers. Kritika Mishra, a student from Kanpur's Sangh-run BNSD Shiksha Niketan, has achieved 66th rank in the examination.

Vidya Bharti is an organization run by RSS

Vidya Bharti is a subsidiary organization of RSS that has a strength of over 34 lakh children, studying in about 12 thousand schools run across the country. Children from Shishu Bharti (pre-primary) to class 12th are provided education in these schools. Many of the institutions are even run in remote areas.

"So much like radical Islamists use their madrasas in Pakistan, much like that the RSS pushes its schools to push a particular worldview. Nobody asks the question, 'Where does RSS get the money?" Rahul Gandhi had said during an interaction with noted economist Kaushik Basu.

"What is going on is essentially an attack on the idea of equality. And by the way, RSS began the attack through their schools," Rahul had said while responding to a question from a history professor.



BJP's Response To Rahul Gandhi's statement

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's statement, the BJP had lauded the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the ”world’s biggest school of patriotism” as it slammed Rahul Gandhi for likening the Hindutva organisation to radical Islamist outfits in Pakistan. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that a press conference that it will take the Congress leader a long time to understand the RSS, the ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP.