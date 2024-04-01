Overseas BJP Supporters Stage Car Rally, Display Placard With Slogan 'Abki Baar 400 Par'

New Delhi: The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) supporters in the US showcased their fervent backing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The Sikh-American BJP followers held a car rally in Atlanta on Sunday. The event, which drew participation from around 150 adorned vehicles, featured a striking display of BJP and Indian flags alongside placards bearing slogans such as 'Abki baar 400 par' (This time, over 400 seats), 'Main hoon Modi Parivaar' (I am part of the Modi family) and 'Teesri baar Modi Sarkar' (Third time, Modi government). The general elections in India is scheduled to happen in seven phases, commencing with the initiation of voting on April 19 and concluding on June 1.

#WATCH | US: Sikh Americans in Maryland conducted a car rally on March 31, in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



They decked up their vehicles with BJP flags and the Flag of the United States and displayed placards on their vehicles reading 'Abki baar 400 par, 'Teesri baar… pic.twitter.com/Tu0JyX47eA April 1, 2024

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) announced the schedule for elections across various constituencies. In the first phase, voting will occur in 102 constituencies, followed by 89 in the second phase, 94 in the third phase, 96 in the fourth phase, 49 in the fifth phase, 57 in the sixth phase, and 57 in the seventh phase. The counting of votes followed by results will take place on June 4.

PM Modi vs. Ajay Rai Round Three

PM Narendra Modi is contesting the Lok Sabha from the Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh again. Notably, this constituency has been represented twice by PM Modi. The Congress party has once again opted to field Ajay Rai as its candidate against PM Modi. Despite having previously contested against Prime Minister Modi twice in Varanasi and facing defeat, the Congress has opted to maintain Rai as its candidate, rather than exploring fresh narratives or strategies to challenge Modi's dominance in this pivotal constituency. The BJP's electoral support in Varanasi has notably surged in recent elections, diminishing the Congress's prospects.