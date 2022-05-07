Hyderabad: The 'honour killing' of 25-year-old B Nagaraju in Saroornagar, Hyderbadad's suburb, sent shockwaves across the nation. Nagaraju was stabbed to death by his wife's relatives who were strongly against the interfaith marriage. While the incident started gaining political colours, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the crime and termed it a "criminal act" as per the Constitution and Islam.

While addressing the public in Hyderabad, Telangana, he said, "We condemn the (honour killing) incident that took place in Saroornagar. The woman willingly decided to get married. Her brother doesn't have any right to kill her husband. It's a criminal act as per the Constitution and the worst crime as per Islam." He added, taking a dig at his detractors, "This incident is being given another colour since yesterday. Didn't the police here (Hyderabad) arrest the accused immediately? They have arrested him. We do not stand with the murderers," he added.

On Thursday, Hyderabad's Saroornagar police arrested two relatives of Ashrin Sulthana alias Pallavi for their involvement in the murder of Billipuram Nagaraju. The accused have been identified as Syed Mobin Ahmed, brother of Ashrin Sulthana and Mohammed Masood Ahmed. Both the accused were arrested on Thursday and are being produced before the Hon'ble Court for judicial custody, Saroornagar police had stated. "A case has been registered under IPC Section 302, SC/ST Act. The probe is to be concluded soon. We'll apply at fast track court so that its trial is concluded soon and the accused are punished. The deceased's family will be provided with monetary benefits, job", DCP of LB Nagar had stated.

Earlier on Wednesday, a newlywed couple riding a bike was attacked with an iron rod and stabbed at 9 pm resulting in the man being killed on the spot at Panjala Anil Kumar Colony of Saroornagar in Hyderabad. According to police, both the accused developed grudge against the deceased as he had married the sister of the accused Syed Mobin Ahmed.

"The deceased Billipuram Nagaraju, who belongs to the SC-Mala Community, and Ashrin Sulthana of the Muslim community were in love for more than five years. They were classmates from school and both studied in the same school and college. Sensing that his sister was in love with the deceased, Mobin had warned her. On January 30, 2022, she came out of her house situated at IDPL Colony, Balanagar leaving her mobile phone in her house itself. On the next day, Nagaraju and Ashrin Sulthana got married at Arya Samaj in Old City, Hyderabad", a police statement had read.

