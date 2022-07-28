New Delhi: Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday (July 27, 2022) accused the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government of adopting a discriminatory approach by showering flower petals on kanwariyas but bulldozing the houses of Muslims. The Hyderabad MP also said that the UP government meted out special treatment to kanwariyas. His statement came after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday undertook an aerial survey of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra in western parts of the state where flower petals were also showered on kanwariyas. Kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) from different parts of the country collect water from the Ganga river at Haridwar in Uttarakhand to offer at Shiva temples back home in the month of Shrawan.

"If flowers are being showered on them then at least don't break our (Muslims) houses," Asaduddin Owaisi said.

"Why this distinction? There should be fairness. Why hate one and love the other? Why divert traffic for one religion and bulldozer for the other?" he added.

The UP government has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth passage of the Kanwar Yatra, which was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the yatra, according to the instructions of the chief minister, state government officials showered flower petals from helicopters and other vehicles at different places.

'Is this not revadi culture?': Owaisi on UP govt showering flowers on kanwariyas

Owaisi also shared a news article on Twitter, which claimed that the nameplate of a Muslim police officer in Khirwa, Meerut was blacked out by his seniors after kanwariyas passing by created a ruckus.

"The police showered petals, welcomed kanwariyas with national flags, applied lotion on their feet, and treated them with kindness. Delhi Police talked about relocating blacksmiths (as they eat non-vegetarian food) so that kanwariyas would not get angry, while the UP government ordered closure of shops selling meat along the routes of the yatra," the AIMIM President said.

"If a Muslim offers prayers even for a few minutes in an open place then there is a ruckus. Muslims are facing police bullets, custodial clashes, NSA, UAPA, lynching, bulldozers and sabotage just for being Muslims," he said in another tweet referring to the action taken in different parts of the state against those offering namaz at public places.

"Is this not revadi culture?" said Owaisi referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent speech in which he cautioned people against what he called the "revadi culture" of offering freebies for garnering votes and said it is "very dangerous" for the development of the country.

Continuing with his offensive, Owaisi said in a tweet, "The BJP-led UP government is showering petals on Kanwariyas using public money. We want them to treat everyone equally. They don't shower flowers on us (Muslims). Instead, they bulldoze our houses," he said.

Owaisi is known for 'practising divisive politics': Keshav Prasad Maurya

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government refuted Owaisi's allegations. Yogi Adityanath's Deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the AIMIM leader is known for "practising divisive politics" in the name of religion.

"Weren't Muslims getting houses under government schemes or water under the "Har Ghar Jal" programme? BJP is following the mantra of "sabka saath, sabka vikas" he said.

Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi stated that the state government also makes arrangements for 'Tajia' processions and Roza Iftars.

"These statements of Owaisi have been made to create communal division in the society and incite the sentiments of people," Tripathi said.

BJP MP Subrat Pathak also hit out at Owaisi and said that he is trying to become a "future (Mohammad Ali) Jinnah" -- the founder of Pakistan.

