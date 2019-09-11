P Chidambaram moves Delhi High Court seeking bail in INX Media case

NEW DELHI: Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking regular bail in the INX Media alleged corruption case.

In his plea, the veteran Congress leader also challenged the CBI court order of September 5 which sent him to judicial custody till September 19.

In the petition, Chidambaram alleged that the order to send him to judicial custody was against the settled principles of law.

''The arrest itself was illegal in nature as it was done by abusing the process enumerated under the legal provisions,'' the former FM argued in his plea.

The matter is expected to be taken up for hearing on Thursday.

Live TV

The Delhi High Court had on August 20 rejected the anticipatory bail application of Chidambaram against CBI and ED in the INX Media case.

Subsequently, the petition challenging the Delhi High Court order was mentioned in Supreme Court on August 21 morning by the legal team of Chidambaram but the case could not be heard.

Later in the evening of August 21, after a high drama, the 73-year old Congress leader was arrested by the CBI.

On August 22, the CBI court held that there are some serious allegations against Chidambaram and remanded him to CBI custody. In the order it also stated that the CBI had apprehension that because of Chidambaram's status and his position, the investigation may be hampered by the accused.

The apex court had on September 5 dismissed his appeal against the Delhi High Court's August 20 order and denied him anticipatory bail in the money laundering case lodged by ED.