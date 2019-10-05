P Chidambaram taken to AIIMS for medical checkup after complaining of stomach pain

New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, was on Saturday taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for a medical checkup after he complained of stomach pain.

According to Zee Media sources, Tihar jail administration said that it was a routine checkup and Chidambaram will be brought back to Tihar jail after his checkup.

Chidambaram has been in custody since his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 for his alleged involvement in the INX Media corruption and money laundering case.

Earlier on October 1, the senior Congress leader had moved an application in a trial court seeking home-cooked food in jail citing medical ailments.

Earlier on September 12, the Delhi High Court had refused Chidambaram's counsel Kapil Sibal's request of home-cooked food be allowed for his client in the jail, saying, "same food is available for everyone."

As per a Delhi court order on October 3, Chidambaram's judicial remand was extended till October 17. The judge had said that the investigation is still pending.

Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram have been named in the INX Media case by Peter and Indrani, who are currently in a Mumbai jail, in connection with the murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora. Chidambaram has also been booked in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate