P Chidambaram's rib fractured, pushed by cops during Delhi protest: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress party on Monday alleged that its senior leader P Chidambaram was injured and his left rib got fractured after being pushed by the police during the protest against Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by Enforcement Directorate in National Herald Case, reported ANI. “Former Union Minister and senior leader P Chidambaram suffered a fracture in his left rib after he was pushed away by Police today during the party's protest in Delhi: Congress party” tweeted ANI. Congress workers across the country staged agitations against the interrogation call to Rahul Gandhi and party president Sonia Gandhi by the ED. Sonia Gandhi did not attend the interrogation due to Covid-related complications.

Walking in the blistering summer heat and raising slogans of solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, Congress members defied police restrictions as they joined their party leader when he headed to the Enforcement Directorate office for questioning in the National Herald case on Monday.

Several workers were detained in the morning when they were on their way to join the 'Satyagraha march' called by the opposition party, but scores of others gathered at the party headquarters here by 9 am, holding the national and party flags.

Slogans of 'Inquilab Zindabad' and 'Rahul tum sangharsh karo hum tumhare saath hain (Rahul you fight, we are with you)' rent the air as Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other prominent leaders of the Congress reached the party office.

The protesters waved placards that read: 'Satyamev Jayate' (Truth Alone Triumphs) and "Will not fear, will not bow, will fight for truth anyhow', as the procession comprising senior leaders, party functionaries and grassroots-level workers moved from the AICC headquarters towards the ED office nearly two kilometres away.

The questioning of the Gandhis is part of the ED's investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL.

Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the ED in a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper after the MP reached the agency's headquarters in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)