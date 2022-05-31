New Delhi: Online nominations and recommendations for the Padma Awards 2023 have opened on May 1, 2022. The last date for nominations for the Padma Awards, which will be announced on the occasion of Republic Day, 2023, is 15th September 2022, according to Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The nominations/ recommendations for Padma Awards will be received online only on the official website of the National Awards portal- https://awards.gov.in, said the official statement.

The Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are amongst the highest civilian awards in the country. Instituted in 1954, these Awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year. The award seeks to recognize `work of distinction` and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc.

According to the statement, "the government is committed to transform Padma Awards into “People’s Padma”. All citizens are, therefore, requested to make nominations/recommendations, including self-nomination. Concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognized from amongst women, weaker sections of society, SCs & STs, divyang persons and who are doing selfless service to society."

It further stated that the nominations/recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above said portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements/service of the person recommended in her/his respective field/discipline.

Further details are available under the heading 'Awards and Medals' on the website of Ministry of Home Affairs (https://mha.gov.in) and on Padma Awards Portal (https://padmaawards.gov.in).