Narendra Modi

Padma Shri awardee Shanti Devi passes away, PM Narendra Modi expresses grief

"Shanti Devi Ji will be remembered as a voice of the poor and underprivileged. She worked selflessly to remove suffering and create a healthier as well as just society. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and countless admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in a tweet. 

Padma Shri awardee Shanti Devi passes away, PM Narendra Modi expresses grief

New Delhi: Social worker and Padma Shri awardee Shanti Devi passed away on Sunday night (January 16, 2022) at her residence in Gunupur, Rayagada district of Odisha. 

Apart from Padma Shri, Shanti Devi was felicitated with the Jamunalal Bazaz Award and Radhanath Rath Peace Award.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences and tweeted, "Shanti Devi Ji will be remembered as a voice of the poor and underprivileged. She worked selflessly to remove suffering and create a healthier as well as just society. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and countless admirers. Om Shanti."

