Padma awards

Padma Vibhushan for Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, George Fernandes posthumously; Manohar Parrikar given Padma Bhushan, Padma Shree for 118

This year, 7 people have been chosen for Padma Vibhushan, sixteen have been given the Padma Bhushan and 118 the Padma Shri for their outstanding achievements and distinguished services in their respective fields.

Padma Vibhushan for Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, George Fernandes posthumously; Manohar Parrikar given Padma Bhushan, Padma Shree for 118

New Delhi: Former union ministers Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes, Olympian boxer Mary Kom and former Mauritius prime minister Anerood Jugnauth were among seven prominent personalities awarded the Padma Vibhushan on Saturday, the Home Ministry announced.

Famous classical bhajan singer from Varanasi Channulal Mishra and Vishveshateertha Swamiji Sri Pejavara Adhokhaja Matha Udupi, who passed away recently, have also been given the highest Padma award--Padma Vibhushan.

Former defence minister Manohar Parrikar, industrialists Anand Mahindra and Venu Shrinivasan, Olympian badminton player P V Sindhu, former Nagaland chief minister S C Jamir and Jammu and Kashmir politician Muzaffar Hussain Baig have been awarded the Padma Bhushan, a home ministry statement said.

The awards are announced on the eve of Republic Day. Jaitley, Swaraj, Fernandes, Parrikar and Vishwesha Teertha Swami have been awarded posthumously, the officials said. This year, the President has approved conferment of 141 Padma awards including four duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one), the statement said. "Thirty-four of the awardees are women and the list also includes 18 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 12 posthumous awardees," it said.

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards -are conferred in three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. Sixteen people have been given the Padma Bhushan and 118 the Padma Shri.

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Padma awardees, saying they include extraordinary people. "Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards," he tweeted. From Bollywood, filmmakers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor and actor Kangana Ranaut have been awarded Padma Shri. 

Singers Suresh Wadkar and Adnan Sami, as well as veteran TV actor Sarita Joshi have been conferred with the fourth highest civilian award of the country. 

Six sports persons, including cricketer Zaheer Khan, current Indian women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, former Indian men's hockey player M P Ganesh, shooter Jitu Rai, former Indian women's football team captain Oinam Bembem Devi and archer Tarundeep Rai have been given Padma Shri.

Naukri.Com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani, industrialist Bharat Goenka, technocrat Nemnath Jain have been conferred the Padma Shri. The award has also been given to Lucknow-based historian and journalist Yogesh Praveen and Assam-based historian Jogendra Nath Phukan have been awarded Padma Shri

There are 21 'unsung' heroes who were given Padma Shri this year including Jagdish Lal Ahuja, who serves free food to patients and attendants outside PGI hospital in Chandigarh; Mohammed Sharif from Faizabad, who has performed last rites of over 25,000 unclaimed bodies' and veterinarian from Assam Kushal Konwar Sarma who is known for treating elephants.

Seventy-two-year-old Tulasi Gowda from Karnataka, who earned the sobriquet "encyclopedia of forests" because of her vast knowledge of diverse plants species in spite of lacking formal education, has also been given the award, it said.

Sathyanarayan Mundayoor, known as Uncle Moosa of Arunachal Pradesh, who has been promoting education and reading culture in remote areas of Northeastern states for last four decades; Abdul Jabbar aka 'voice of Bhopal' (posthumously), known for fighting for the cause of victims and survivor of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy; and Usha Chaumar, a Dalit social worker working in the field of sanitation in Rajasthan, have also been given the award. 

Here are the names of Padma award winners

Padma Vibhushan  (7

S.No.   Name   Field   State/Country  
1.   Shri George Fernandes(Posthumous)   Public Affairs   Bihar  
2.   Shri Arun Jaitley(Posthumous)   Public Affairs   Delhi  
3.   Sir Anerood Jugnauth GCSK   Public Affairs   Mauritius  
4.   Smt. M. C. Mary Kom   Sports   Manipur  
5.   Shri Chhannulal Mishra   Art   Uttar Pradesh  
6.   Smt. Sushma Swaraj(Posthumous)   Public Affairs   Delhi  
7.   Sri Vishveshateertha Swamiji SriPejavaraAdhokhajaMathaUdupi (Posthumous)   Others-Spiritualism   Karnataka  

 

Padma Bhushan (16)  

S.No.   Name   Field   State/Country  
8.   Shri M. Mumtaz Ali (Sri M)   Others-Spiritualism   Kerala  
9.   Shri Syed Muazzem Ali (Posthumous)   Public Affairs   Bangladesh  
10.   Shri Muzaffar Hussain Baig   Public Affairs   Jammu and Kashmir

 

Padma Shree (118) 

11.   Shri Ajoy Chakravorty Art     West Bengal  
12.   Shri Manoj Das Literature andEducation Puducherry    
13.   Shri Balkrishna Doshi Others-Architecture     Gujarat  
14.   Ms. Krishnammal Jagannathan Social Work     Tamil Nadu  
15.   Shri S. C. Jamir   Public Affairs     Nagaland
16.   Shri Anil Prakash Joshi Social Work     Uttarakhand  
17.   Dr. Tsering Landol   Medicine     Ladakh
18.   Shri Anand Mahindra Trade and Industry     Maharashtra  
19.   Shri Neelakanta Ramakrishna Public Affairs     Kerala  
    Madhava Menon (Posthumous)          
20.   Shri Manohar Gopal krishna Public Affairs     Goa  
    Prabhu Parrikar (Posthumous)          
21.   Prof. Jagdish Sheth   Literature andEducation USA  
22.   Ms. P. V. Sindhu   Sports     Telangana
23.   Shri Venu Srinivasan Trade and Industry     Tamil Nadu  

                     
S.No.   Name       Field     State/Country  
24.   Guru Shashadhar Acharya   Art     Jharkhand      
25.   Dr. Yogi Aeron   Medicine     Uttarakhand      
26.   Shri Jai Prakash Agarwal   Trade and Industry     Delhi      
27.   Shri Jagdish Lal Ahuja   Social Work     Punjab      
28.   Kazi Masum Akhtar   Literature and Education   West Bengal        
29.   Ms. Gloria Arieira   Literature and Education   Brazil        
30.   Khan Zaheerkhan Bakhtiyarkhan   Sports     Maharashtra      
31.   Dr. Padmavathy Bandopadhyay   Medicine     Uttar Pradesh      
32.   Dr. Sushovan Banerjee   Medicine     West Bengal      
33.   Dr. Digambar Behera   Medicine     Chandigarh      
34.   Dr. Damayanti Beshra   Literature and Education   Odisha        
35.   Shri Pawar Popatrao Bhaguji   Social Work     Maharashtra      
36. Shri Himmata Ram Bhambhu Social Work Rajasthan              
37. Shri Sanjeev Bikhchandani Trade and Industry Uttar Pradesh              
38. Shri Gafurbhai M. Bilakhia Trade and Industry Gujarat              
39. Shri Bob Blackman Public Affairs United Kingdom              
40. Ms. Indira P. P. Bora Art Assam              
41. Shri Madan Singh Chauhan Art Chhattisgarh              
42. Ms. Usha Chaumar Social Work Rajasthan              
43. Shri Lil Bahadur Chettri Literature and Education Assam              
44. Ms.Lalitha & Ms. Saroja Chidambaram (Duo)* Art Tamil Nadu              
45. Dr. Vajira Chitrasena Art Sri Lanka              
46. Dr. Purushottam Dadheech Art Madhya Pradesh              
47. Shri Utsav Charan Das Art Odisha              
48. Prof. Indra Dassanayake (Posthumous) Literature and Education Sri Lanka              
49. Shri H. M. Desai Literature and Education Gujarat              
50. Shri Manohar Devadoss Art Tamil Nadu              
51. Ms. Oinam Bembem Devi Sports Manipur              
52. Ms. Lia Diskin Social Work Brazil              
53. Shri M. P. Ganesh Sports Karnataka              
54. Dr. Bangalore Gangadhar Medicine Karnataka              
55. Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar Science and Engineering Maharashtra              
56. Shri Barry Gardiner Public Affairs United Kingdom              
57. Shri Chewang Motup Goba Trade and Industry Ladakh              
58. Shri Bharat Goenka Trade and Industry Karnataka              
59. Shri Yadla Gopalarao Art Andhra Pradesh              
60. Shri Mitrabhanu Gountia Art Odisha              
61. Ms. Tulasi Gowda Social Work Karnataka              
62. Shri Sujoy K. Guha Science and Engineering Bihar              
63. Shri. Harekala Hajabba Social Work Karnataka              
64. Shri Enamul Haque Others-Archaeology   Bangladesh            
65. Shri Madhu Mansuri Hasmukh Art   Jharkhand            
66. Shri Abdul Jabbar (Posthumous) Social Work   Madhya Pradesh            
67. Shri Bimal Kumar Jain Social Work   Bihar            
68. Ms. Meenakshi Jain Literature and Education Delhi              
69. Shri Nemnath Jain Trade and Industry   Madhya Pradesh            
70. Ms. Shanti Jain Art   Bihar            
71. Shri Sudhir Jain Science and Engineering Gujarat              
72. Shri Benichandra Jamatia Literature and Education Tripura              
73. Shri K. V. Sampath Kumar & Literature and Karnataka            
  Ms. Vidushi Jayalakshmi K.S.(Duo)* Education-Journalism                
                     
74. Shri Karan Johar Art   Maharashtra            
75. Dr. Leela Joshi Medicine   Madhya Pradesh            
76. Ms. Sarita Joshi Art   Maharashtra            
77. Shri C. Kamlova Literature and Education Mizoram              
78. Dr. Ravi Kannan R. Medicine   Assam            
79. Ms. Ekta Kapoor Art   Maharashtra            
80. Shri Yazdi Naoshirwan Karanjia Art   Gujarat            
81. Shri Narayan J. Joshi Karayal Literature and Education Gujarat              
82. Dr. Narindar Nath Khanna Medicine   Uttar Pradesh            
83. Shri Naveen Khanna Science and Engineering Delhi              
84. Shri S. P. Kothari Literature and Education USA              
85. Shri V.K.Munusamy Krishnapakthar Art   Puducherry            
86. Shri M. K. Kunjol   Social Work   Kerala          
87. Shri Manmohan Mahapatra (Posthumous) Art   Odisha            
88. Ustad Anwar Khan Mangniyar Art   Rajasthan            
89. Shri Kattungal Subramaniam Manilal Science and Engineering Kerala              
90. Shri Munna Master   Art   Rajasthan          
91. Prof. Abhiraj Rajendra Mishra Literature and Education Himachal Pradesh              
92. Ms. Binapani Mohanty Literature and Education Odisha              
93. Dr. Arunoday Mondal Medicine   West Bengal            
94. Dr. Prithwindra Mukherjee Literature and Education France              
95. Shri Sathyanarayan Mundayoor Social Work   Arunachal Pradesh            
96. Shri Manilal Nag Art   West Bengal            
97. Shri N. Chandrasekharan Nair Literature and Education Kerala              
98. Dr. Tetsu Nakamura (Posthumous) Social Work   Afghanistan            
99. Shri Shiv Datt Nirmohi Literature and Education Jammu and Kashmir              
100. Shri Pu Lalbiakthanga Pachuau Literature and Education-Journalism Mizoram            
101. Ms. Moozhikkal Pankajakshi Art   Kerala            
102. Dr. Prasanta Kumar Pattanaik Literature and Education USA              
103. Shri Jogendra Nath Phukan Literature and Education Assam              
104. Ms. Rahibai Soma Popere Others-Agriculture   Maharashtra            
105. Shri Yogesh Praveen Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh              
106. Shri Jitu Rai Sports   Uttar Pradesh            
107. Shri Tarundeep Rai Sports   Sikkim            
108. Shri S. Ramakrishnan Social Work   Tamil Nadu            
109. Ms. Rani Rampal Sports   Haryana            
110. Ms. Kangana Ranaut Art   Maharashtra            
111. Shri Dalavai Chalapathi Rao Art   Andhra Pradesh            
112. Shri Shahbuddin Rathod Literature and Education Gujarat              
113. Shri Kalyan Singh Rawat Social Work   Uttarakhand            
114. Shri Chintala Venkat Reddy Others-Agriculture   Telangana            
115. Smt. (Dr.) Shanti Roy Medicine   Bihar            
116. Shri Radhammohan & Ms.Sabarmatee (Duo)* Others-Agriculture   Odisha            
117. Shri Batakrushna Sahoo Others-Animal Husbandry   Odisha            
118. Ms. Trinity Saioo Others-Agriculture   Meghalaya            
119. Shri Adnan Sami Art Maharashtra              
120. Shri Vijay Sankeshwar Trade and Industry Karnataka              
121. Dr. Kushal Konwar Sarma Medicine Assam              
122. Shri Sayed Mehboob Shah Qadri alias Sayedbhai Social Work Maharashtra              
                     
123. Shri Mohammed Sharif Social Work Uttar Pradesh              
124. Shri Shyam Sunder Sharma Art Bihar              
125. Dr. Gurdip Singh Medicine Gujarat              
126. Shri Ramjee Singh Social Work Bihar              
127. Shri Vashishtha Narayan Singh(Posthumous) Science and Engineering Bihar              
                     
128. Shri Daya Prakash Sinha Art Uttar Pradesh              
129. Dr. Sandra Desa Souza Medicine Maharashtra              
130. Shri Vijayasarathi Sribhashyam Literature and Education Telangana              
131. Smt. Kalee Shabi Mahaboob & Art Tamil Nadu              
  Shri Sheik Mahaboob Subani (Duo)*                  
132. Shri Javed Ahmad Tak Social Work Jammu and Kashmir              
133. Shri Pradeep Thalappil Science and Engineering Tamil Nadu              
134. Shri Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi Literature and Education Arunachal Pradesh              
135. Shri Robert Thurman Literature and Education USA              
136. Shri Agus Indra Udayana Social Work Indonesia              
137. Shri Harish Chandra Verma Science and Engineering Uttar Pradesh              
138. Shri Sundaram Verma Social Work Rajasthan              
139. Dr.Romesh Wadhwani Tekchand Trade and Industry USA              
140. Shri Suresh Wadkar Art Maharashtra              
141. Shri Prem Watsa Trade and Industry Canada              

 

