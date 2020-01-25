Padma Vibhushan for Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, George Fernandes posthumously; Manohar Parrikar given Padma Bhushan, Padma Shree for 118

New Delhi: Former union ministers Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes, Olympian boxer Mary Kom and former Mauritius prime minister Anerood Jugnauth were among seven prominent personalities awarded the Padma Vibhushan on Saturday, the Home Ministry announced.
Famous classical bhajan singer from Varanasi Channulal Mishra and Vishveshateertha Swamiji Sri Pejavara Adhokhaja Matha Udupi, who passed away recently, have also been given the highest Padma award--Padma Vibhushan.
Former defence minister Manohar Parrikar, industrialists Anand Mahindra and Venu Shrinivasan, Olympian badminton player P V Sindhu, former Nagaland chief minister S C Jamir and Jammu and Kashmir politician Muzaffar Hussain Baig have been awarded the Padma Bhushan, a home ministry statement said.
The awards are announced on the eve of Republic Day. Jaitley, Swaraj, Fernandes, Parrikar and Vishwesha Teertha Swami have been awarded posthumously, the officials said. This year, the President has approved conferment of 141 Padma awards including four duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one), the statement said. "Thirty-four of the awardees are women and the list also includes 18 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 12 posthumous awardees," it said.
Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards -are conferred in three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. Sixteen people have been given the Padma Bhushan and 118 the Padma Shri.
Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Padma awardees, saying they include extraordinary people. "Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards," he tweeted. From Bollywood, filmmakers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor and actor Kangana Ranaut have been awarded Padma Shri.
Singers Suresh Wadkar and Adnan Sami, as well as veteran TV actor Sarita Joshi have been conferred with the fourth highest civilian award of the country.
Six sports persons, including cricketer Zaheer Khan, current Indian women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, former Indian men's hockey player M P Ganesh, shooter Jitu Rai, former Indian women's football team captain Oinam Bembem Devi and archer Tarundeep Rai have been given Padma Shri.
Naukri.Com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani, industrialist Bharat Goenka, technocrat Nemnath Jain have been conferred the Padma Shri. The award has also been given to Lucknow-based historian and journalist Yogesh Praveen and Assam-based historian Jogendra Nath Phukan have been awarded Padma Shri
There are 21 'unsung' heroes who were given Padma Shri this year including Jagdish Lal Ahuja, who serves free food to patients and attendants outside PGI hospital in Chandigarh; Mohammed Sharif from Faizabad, who has performed last rites of over 25,000 unclaimed bodies' and veterinarian from Assam Kushal Konwar Sarma who is known for treating elephants.
Seventy-two-year-old Tulasi Gowda from Karnataka, who earned the sobriquet "encyclopedia of forests" because of her vast knowledge of diverse plants species in spite of lacking formal education, has also been given the award, it said.
Sathyanarayan Mundayoor, known as Uncle Moosa of Arunachal Pradesh, who has been promoting education and reading culture in remote areas of Northeastern states for last four decades; Abdul Jabbar aka 'voice of Bhopal' (posthumously), known for fighting for the cause of victims and survivor of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy; and Usha Chaumar, a Dalit social worker working in the field of sanitation in Rajasthan, have also been given the award.
Here are the names of Padma award winners
Padma Vibhushan (7)
|S.No.
|Name
|Field
|State/Country
|1.
|Shri George Fernandes(Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Bihar
|2.
|Shri Arun Jaitley(Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Delhi
|3.
|Sir Anerood Jugnauth GCSK
|Public Affairs
|Mauritius
|4.
|Smt. M. C. Mary Kom
|Sports
|Manipur
|5.
|Shri Chhannulal Mishra
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
|6.
|Smt. Sushma Swaraj(Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Delhi
|7.
|Sri Vishveshateertha Swamiji SriPejavaraAdhokhajaMathaUdupi (Posthumous)
|Others-Spiritualism
|Karnataka
Padma Bhushan (16)
|S.No.
|Name
|Field
|State/Country
|8.
|Shri M. Mumtaz Ali (Sri M)
|Others-Spiritualism
|Kerala
|9.
|Shri Syed Muazzem Ali (Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Bangladesh
|10.
|Shri Muzaffar Hussain Baig
|Public Affairs
|Jammu
|and Kashmir
Padma Shree (118)
|11.
|Shri Ajoy Chakravorty
|Art
|West Bengal
|12.
|Shri Manoj Das
|Literature
|andEducation
|Puducherry
|13.
|Shri Balkrishna Doshi
|Others-Architecture
|Gujarat
|14.
|Ms. Krishnammal Jagannathan
|Social Work
|Tamil Nadu
|15.
|Shri S. C. Jamir
|Public Affairs
|Nagaland
|16.
|Shri Anil Prakash Joshi
|Social Work
|Uttarakhand
|17.
|Dr. Tsering Landol
|Medicine
|Ladakh
|18.
|Shri Anand Mahindra
|Trade and Industry
|Maharashtra
|19.
|Shri Neelakanta Ramakrishna
|Public Affairs
|Kerala
|Madhava Menon (Posthumous)
|20.
|Shri Manohar Gopal krishna
|Public Affairs
|Goa
|Prabhu Parrikar (Posthumous)
|21.
|Prof. Jagdish Sheth
|Literature
|andEducation
|USA
|22.
|Ms. P. V. Sindhu
|Sports
|Telangana
|23.
|Shri Venu Srinivasan
|Trade and Industry
|Tamil Nadu
|S.No.
|Name
|Field
|State/Country
|24.
|Guru Shashadhar Acharya
|Art
|Jharkhand
|25.
|Dr. Yogi Aeron
|Medicine
|Uttarakhand
|26.
|Shri Jai Prakash Agarwal
|Trade and Industry
|Delhi
|27.
|Shri Jagdish Lal Ahuja
|Social Work
|Punjab
|28.
|Kazi Masum Akhtar
|Literature and Education
|West Bengal
|29.
|Ms. Gloria Arieira
|Literature and Education
|Brazil
|30.
|Khan Zaheerkhan Bakhtiyarkhan
|Sports
|Maharashtra
|31.
|Dr. Padmavathy Bandopadhyay
|Medicine
|Uttar Pradesh
|32.
|Dr. Sushovan Banerjee
|Medicine
|West Bengal
|33.
|Dr. Digambar Behera
|Medicine
|Chandigarh
|34.
|Dr. Damayanti Beshra
|Literature and Education
|Odisha
|35.
|Shri Pawar Popatrao Bhaguji
|Social Work
|Maharashtra
|36.
|Shri Himmata Ram Bhambhu
|Social Work
|Rajasthan
|37.
|Shri Sanjeev Bikhchandani
|Trade and Industry
|Uttar Pradesh
|38.
|Shri Gafurbhai M. Bilakhia
|Trade and Industry
|Gujarat
|39.
|Shri Bob Blackman
|Public Affairs
|United Kingdom
|40.
|Ms. Indira P. P. Bora
|Art
|Assam
|41.
|Shri Madan Singh Chauhan
|Art
|Chhattisgarh
|42.
|Ms. Usha Chaumar
|Social Work
|Rajasthan
|43.
|Shri Lil Bahadur Chettri
|Literature and Education
|Assam
|44.
|Ms.Lalitha & Ms. Saroja Chidambaram (Duo)*
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|45.
|Dr. Vajira Chitrasena
|Art
|Sri Lanka
|46.
|Dr. Purushottam Dadheech
|Art
|Madhya Pradesh
|47.
|Shri Utsav Charan Das
|Art
|Odisha
|48.
|Prof. Indra Dassanayake (Posthumous)
|Literature and Education
|Sri Lanka
|49.
|Shri H. M. Desai
|Literature and Education
|Gujarat
|50.
|Shri Manohar Devadoss
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|51.
|Ms. Oinam Bembem Devi
|Sports
|Manipur
|52.
|Ms. Lia Diskin
|Social Work
|Brazil
|53.
|Shri M. P. Ganesh
|Sports
|Karnataka
|54.
|Dr. Bangalore Gangadhar
|Medicine
|Karnataka
|55.
|Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar
|Science and Engineering
|Maharashtra
|56.
|Shri Barry Gardiner
|Public Affairs
|United Kingdom
|57.
|Shri Chewang Motup Goba
|Trade and Industry
|Ladakh
|58.
|Shri Bharat Goenka
|Trade and Industry
|Karnataka
|59.
|Shri Yadla Gopalarao
|Art
|Andhra Pradesh
|60.
|Shri Mitrabhanu Gountia
|Art
|Odisha
|61.
|Ms. Tulasi Gowda
|Social Work
|Karnataka
|62.
|Shri Sujoy K. Guha
|Science and Engineering
|Bihar
|63.
|Shri. Harekala Hajabba
|Social Work
|Karnataka
|64.
|Shri Enamul Haque
|Others-Archaeology
|Bangladesh
|65.
|Shri Madhu Mansuri Hasmukh
|Art
|Jharkhand
|66.
|Shri Abdul Jabbar (Posthumous)
|Social Work
|Madhya Pradesh
|67.
|Shri Bimal Kumar Jain
|Social Work
|Bihar
|68.
|Ms. Meenakshi Jain
|Literature and Education
|Delhi
|69.
|Shri Nemnath Jain
|Trade and Industry
|Madhya Pradesh
|70.
|Ms. Shanti Jain
|Art
|Bihar
|71.
|Shri Sudhir Jain
|Science and Engineering
|Gujarat
|72.
|Shri Benichandra Jamatia
|Literature and Education
|Tripura
|73.
|Shri K. V. Sampath Kumar &
|Literature
|and
|Karnataka
|Ms. Vidushi Jayalakshmi K.S.(Duo)*
|Education-Journalism
|74.
|Shri Karan Johar
|Art
|Maharashtra
|75.
|Dr. Leela Joshi
|Medicine
|Madhya Pradesh
|76.
|Ms. Sarita Joshi
|Art
|Maharashtra
|77.
|Shri C. Kamlova
|Literature and Education
|Mizoram
|78.
|Dr. Ravi Kannan R.
|Medicine
|Assam
|79.
|Ms. Ekta Kapoor
|Art
|Maharashtra
|80.
|Shri Yazdi Naoshirwan Karanjia
|Art
|Gujarat
|81.
|Shri Narayan J. Joshi Karayal
|Literature and Education
|Gujarat
|82.
|Dr. Narindar Nath Khanna
|Medicine
|Uttar Pradesh
|83.
|Shri Naveen Khanna
|Science and Engineering
|Delhi
|84.
|Shri S. P. Kothari
|Literature and Education
|USA
|85.
|Shri V.K.Munusamy Krishnapakthar
|Art
|Puducherry
|86.
|Shri M. K. Kunjol
|Social Work
|Kerala
|87.
|Shri Manmohan Mahapatra (Posthumous)
|Art
|Odisha
|88.
|Ustad Anwar Khan Mangniyar
|Art
|Rajasthan
|89.
|Shri Kattungal Subramaniam Manilal
|Science and Engineering
|Kerala
|90.
|Shri Munna Master
|Art
|Rajasthan
|91.
|Prof. Abhiraj Rajendra Mishra
|Literature and Education
|Himachal Pradesh
|92.
|Ms. Binapani Mohanty
|Literature and Education
|Odisha
|93.
|Dr. Arunoday Mondal
|Medicine
|West Bengal
|94.
|Dr. Prithwindra Mukherjee
|Literature and Education
|France
|95.
|Shri Sathyanarayan Mundayoor
|Social Work
|Arunachal Pradesh
|96.
|Shri Manilal Nag
|Art
|West Bengal
|97.
|Shri N. Chandrasekharan Nair
|Literature and Education
|Kerala
|98.
|Dr. Tetsu Nakamura (Posthumous)
|Social Work
|Afghanistan
|99.
|Shri Shiv Datt Nirmohi
|Literature and Education
|Jammu and Kashmir
|100.
|Shri Pu Lalbiakthanga Pachuau
|Literature
|and Education-Journalism
|Mizoram
|101.
|Ms. Moozhikkal Pankajakshi
|Art
|Kerala
|102.
|Dr. Prasanta Kumar Pattanaik
|Literature and Education
|USA
|103.
|Shri Jogendra Nath Phukan
|Literature and Education
|Assam
|104.
|Ms. Rahibai Soma Popere
|Others-Agriculture
|Maharashtra
|105.
|Shri Yogesh Praveen
|Literature and Education
|Uttar Pradesh
|106.
|Shri Jitu Rai
|Sports
|Uttar Pradesh
|107.
|Shri Tarundeep Rai
|Sports
|Sikkim
|108.
|Shri S. Ramakrishnan
|Social Work
|Tamil Nadu
|109.
|Ms. Rani Rampal
|Sports
|Haryana
|110.
|Ms. Kangana Ranaut
|Art
|Maharashtra
|111.
|Shri Dalavai Chalapathi Rao
|Art
|Andhra Pradesh
|112.
|Shri Shahbuddin Rathod
|Literature and Education
|Gujarat
|113.
|Shri Kalyan Singh Rawat
|Social Work
|Uttarakhand
|114.
|Shri Chintala Venkat Reddy
|Others-Agriculture
|Telangana
|115.
|Smt. (Dr.) Shanti Roy
|Medicine
|Bihar
|116.
|Shri Radhammohan & Ms.Sabarmatee (Duo)*
|Others-Agriculture
|Odisha
|117.
|Shri Batakrushna Sahoo
|Others-Animal Husbandry
|Odisha
|118.
|Ms. Trinity Saioo
|Others-Agriculture
|Meghalaya
|119.
|Shri Adnan Sami
|Art
|Maharashtra
|120.
|Shri Vijay Sankeshwar
|Trade and Industry
|Karnataka
|121.
|Dr. Kushal Konwar Sarma
|Medicine
|Assam
|122.
|Shri Sayed Mehboob Shah Qadri alias Sayedbhai
|Social Work
|Maharashtra
|123.
|Shri Mohammed Sharif
|Social Work
|Uttar Pradesh
|124.
|Shri Shyam Sunder Sharma
|Art
|Bihar
|125.
|Dr. Gurdip Singh
|Medicine
|Gujarat
|126.
|Shri Ramjee Singh
|Social Work
|Bihar
|127.
|Shri Vashishtha Narayan Singh(Posthumous)
|Science and Engineering
|Bihar
|128.
|Shri Daya Prakash Sinha
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
|129.
|Dr. Sandra Desa Souza
|Medicine
|Maharashtra
|130.
|Shri Vijayasarathi Sribhashyam
|Literature and Education
|Telangana
|131.
|Smt. Kalee Shabi Mahaboob &
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|Shri Sheik Mahaboob Subani (Duo)*
|132.
|Shri Javed Ahmad Tak
|Social Work
|Jammu and Kashmir
|133.
|Shri Pradeep Thalappil
|Science and Engineering
|Tamil Nadu
|134.
|Shri Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi
|Literature and Education
|Arunachal Pradesh
|135.
|Shri Robert Thurman
|Literature and Education
|USA
|136.
|Shri Agus Indra Udayana
|Social Work
|Indonesia
|137.
|Shri Harish Chandra Verma
|Science and Engineering
|Uttar Pradesh
|138.
|Shri Sundaram Verma
|Social Work
|Rajasthan
|139.
|Dr.Romesh Wadhwani Tekchand
|Trade and Industry
|USA
|140.
|Shri Suresh Wadkar
|Art
|Maharashtra
|141.
|Shri Prem Watsa
|Trade and Industry
|Canada