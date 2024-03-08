PAGD Formed To Oppose Abrogation Of Article 370 In J&K Has Been Disbanded: Mehbooba Mufti

SRINAGAR: Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday accused the National Conference (NC) of reducing the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) to a “joke” after the Farooq Abdullah-led party unilaterally decided to contest all three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir. The PAGD alliance in Jammu and Kashmir has been disbanded, she said. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also announced that she will move forward independently. She attributed the demise of the PAGD to the National Conference.

Hours after National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah stated that there would be no alliance with the PDP for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti shifted the decision-making responsibility to the Congress, which is part of the INDIA bloc. She mentioned that a decision would be made after consulting with the party.

During a press conference at the party headquarters in Srinagar, Mehbooba expressed her disappointment with the NC's decision, stating that they had achieved what the BJP could not by damaging the PAGD ( People’s Alliance for Gupkar Deceleration). She also indicated that discussions with Congress were forthcoming, and a decision would be made soon. "I am a fighter. We will engage with Congress on this matter and announce our decision soon," she stated.

Earlier, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah had remarked, "The situation has excluded the PDP, not the National Conference." He questioned how they could abandon south Kashmir for the PDP, which placed third in the last LS polls. "They (PDP) speak of alliances but only target NC in their rallies and tweets," Omar added.

No understanding of seat sharing in Lok Sabha elections has put two big political parties of Jammu and Kashmir face to face, which will benefit BJP in Jammu and Kashmir in forthcoming parliamentary elections.