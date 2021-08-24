हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PAGD

PAGD holds meeting without getting permission, discusses restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status

The meeting was held at J-K's former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah. 

PAGD holds meeting without getting permission, discusses restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status
ANI photo

New Delhi: The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Tuesday (August 24, 2021) held a meeting in Srinagar to discuss the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the way forward for the restoration of the special status of the Union Territory. The meeting was held at J-K's former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah's residence despite restrictions imposed by authorities. 

Authorities had not given permission for the meeting in view of the COVID-19 protocols. 

Mehbooba Mufti, MY Tarigami, Muzaffar Shah, among others, attended the meeting.

Speaking to reporters outside Abdullah's residence, senior vice president of Awami National Conference -- which is a constituent of the alliance -- Muzaffar Shah said the agenda of the meeting, apart from the restoration of Article 370, is to launch a mass contact programme.

Asked about the reports of the administration having denied permission for the meeting, Shah said that a democratic meeting cannot be denied.

"We are holding a democratic meeting and the government can't stop us from doing it. We will discuss how to reach out to every region's aspirations," he said.

It was for the first time that second rank leaders of the political parties which are part of PAGD have attended the meeting.

