Pahalgam Assembly Constituency: BJP Vs NC In A Close Contest

The October 8 results of the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly poll will be a watched closely as the state has gone for polls after a gap of 10 years, and the first after the abrogation of Article 370.

The 2024 Assembly polls in three phases recorded an overall voter turnout of 63.45 per cent, a little less than the 2014 percentage of 65.

JKN's Altaf Ahmad Wani won the Pahalgam constituency in the assembly elections a decade ago in 2014, piping JKPDP's Rafi Ahmad Mir, INC's Irfan Abid and BJP'a Sofi Yousuf. NC's Altaf Ahmad Kaloo and PDP's Shabir Siddiqui are the key candidates of the Pahalgam Assembly Constituency.

