Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2803983https://zeenews.india.com/india/pahalgam-election-result-2024-vidhan-sabha-chunav-live-winner-loser-candidate-altaf-ahmad-wani-rafi-ahmad-mir-altaf-ahmad-kaloo-shabir-siddiqui-bjp-congress-nc-eci-jammu-kashmir-assembly-election-result-2803983.html
NewsIndia
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024

Pahalgam Assembly Constituency: BJP Vs NC In A Close Contest

Stay Tuned With Zee News For Live Updates On Anantnag West Assembly constituency poll results.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 07:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pahalgam Assembly Constituency: BJP Vs NC In A Close Contest

The October 8 results of the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly poll will be a watched closely as the state has gone for polls after a gap of 10 years, and the first after the abrogation of Article 370.

The 2024 Assembly polls in three phases recorded an overall voter turnout of 63.45 per cent, a little less than the 2014 percentage of 65.

JKN's Altaf Ahmad Wani won the Pahalgam constituency in the assembly elections a decade ago in 2014, piping JKPDP's Rafi Ahmad Mir, INC's Irfan Abid and BJP'a Sofi Yousuf. NC's Altaf Ahmad Kaloo and PDP's Shabir Siddiqui are the key candidates of the Pahalgam Assembly Constituency.

Stay Tuned With Zee News For Live Updates On Anantnag West Assembly constituency poll results.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why is there a ruckus over Garba?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Hezbollah afraid of Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s New Prison Rule and Devotion to Goddess Durga
DNA Video
DNA: Zakir Naik Silenced by Gita’s Wisdom!
DNA Video
DNA: Chaos in Garba Pandals: Tilak Rules and Bouncers Clash with Police
DNA Video
DNA: Khamenei’s Bold Warning to Israel: War Looming?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi’s Jalebi Factory Comment Goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: Nitin Gadkari’s Fix for Gutkha Spitting Habit
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Tough Plan Against ‘Nasrallah’ Supporters
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata Banerjee Dislikes Durga Puja?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK