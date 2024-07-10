Painful To Watch: Father, Son Duo Lie On Railway Track Holding Hands, Die By Suicide

New Delhi: The tragic incident took place near Bhayandar station, where a 33-year-old man and his father committed suicide by lying in front of an approaching local train. The incident was captured on CCTV camera, police said on Tuesday.

In the CCTV footage, the duo holding hands and lying on the tracks after seeing the approaching train.

This shocking incident took place at around 9:30 AM on Monday after a local train left Bhayandar station in Palghar district, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said, PTI reported.

India: A tragic incident occurred in Maharashtra near #BhayandarStation railway station on Monday morning as father and son, #HarishMehta (60) and #JaiMehta (30), died by suicide by jumping under a running train. #Suicide #SuicideVideo pic.twitter.com/PgoNWvn5mf July 9, 2024

The deceased are identified as Jay Mehta and his father Harish Mehta 60-year-old, they are both residents of Vasai.

Police have filed an accidental death case and initiated an investigation.