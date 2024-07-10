Advertisement
BHAYANDAR STATION

Painful To Watch: Father, Son Duo Lie On Railway Track Holding Hands, Die By Suicide

Father and son duo tragically committed suicide by lying in front of a local train. The incident was captured on CCTV.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2024, 07:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The tragic incident took place near Bhayandar station, where a 33-year-old man and his father committed suicide by lying in front of an approaching local train. The incident was captured on CCTV camera, police said on Tuesday.

In the CCTV footage, the duo holding hands and lying on the tracks after seeing the approaching train.

This shocking incident took place at around 9:30 AM on Monday after a local train left Bhayandar station in Palghar district, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said, PTI reported.

 

The deceased are identified as Jay Mehta and his father Harish Mehta 60-year-old, they are both residents of Vasai.

Police have filed an accidental death case and initiated an investigation.

